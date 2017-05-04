A celebration of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as he retires from public duties

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh is to retire from carrying out public engagements.
Prince Philip, who turns 96 last year, will honour the appearances that he is already committed to between now and August, but beyond that will not longer play an active role.
The Duke of Edinburgh married HRH Queen Elizabeth in 1947, some five years before she became the British monarch.
And he has been an ever-present in the public eye ever since, whether by the Queen’s side or carrying out duties on his own.
To celebrate his contribution to public life, we’ve collected some of Prince Philip’s most memorable appearances in Country Life over the years.
Coronation
The Duke of Edinburgh accompanies HRH The Queen during her coronation in 1953
Credit: Country Life, 6 June 1953
Birthday smiles
Prince Philip pictured smiling on his 70th birthday, back in 1991
Credit: Country Life, 6 June 1991
State visit Down Under
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during a state visit to New Zealand and Australia in 1954
Credit: Country Life, 13 May 1954
‘Hello down there’
The Duke of Edinburgh never missed a chance to say hello to anyone!
Credit: Country Life, 20 April 2016
Silver anniversary
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured in an informal moment in 1972 on the occasion of their silver wedding anniversary.
Credit: Country Life, 16 November 1972
Golden anniversay
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured in 1997 on the occasion of their golden wedding anniversary
Credit: Country Life, 20 November 1997
Visiting Country Life
Prince Philip pictured during a visit to Country Life magazine’s offices in 1978.
Credit: Country Life, 23 Febuary 1978
Royal Wedding
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with Mrs Hector Barrantes on the occasion of the wedding between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Credit: Country Life, 24 July 1986
Having fun
The Duke of Edinburgh was highly amused by students in Melbourne rolling out their version of a red carpet during a state visit to New Zealand and Australia in 1954
Credit: Country Life, 13 May 1954