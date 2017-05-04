A celebration of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as he retires from public duties

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh is to retire from carrying out public engagements.

Prince Philip, who turns 96 last year, will honour the appearances that he is already committed to between now and August, but beyond that will not longer play an active role.

The Duke of Edinburgh married HRH Queen Elizabeth in 1947, some five years before she became the British monarch.

And he has been an ever-present in the public eye ever since, whether by the Queen’s side or carrying out duties on his own.

To celebrate his contribution to public life, we’ve collected some of Prince Philip’s most memorable appearances in Country Life over the years.