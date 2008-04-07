Luxury Caribbean villas for sale

A collection of luxury residences at the high-end resort of Altamer in Anguilla designed by legendary architect Myron Goldfinger are for sale from just over £10 million to £36 million through Savills (www.savills.co.uk/abroad). Celebrity visitors to the resort include Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

There are nine villas on this Caribbean island, which has white sandy beaches, attractive year-round climate, good tourism infrastructure and regular flights. All the residences are fully staffed and have access to a private beach, half-acre pool, wine cellar, private spa treatments, fitness centre, cinema, aquarium and media and business centre.



For the super rich, price is not an issue, says Savills Internationals head of Caribbean sales David Vaughan. The appeal is privacy, accessibility and rarity value in architecture, design and location.

Owners of homes like these probably own a number of properties around the world and might only visit the properties briefly, he suggests, but when they do, they want perfection.

Mr Vaughan points out that around 60% of the worlds billionaires are self-made and therefore, are savvy and business minded. These high net wealth individuals are kept very well informed of investment market conditions and invest accordingly.

Attractive real estate market conditions in 2006 saw an increase in the super rich investing in this sector, he adds.



Key fundamental drivers motivating the billionaire market to purchase property are security and privacy. Above all billionaires value trusted service tailored to their individual needs and preferences. This should be reflected in the purchase process, explains Rebecca Gill from Savills research department.

