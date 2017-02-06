Monday 6 February marks the 65th anniversary of the day Her Majesty The Queen acceded to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth’s father, George VI, died after a long illness exactly 65 years ago today.

That meant the young Princess Elizabeth came to the throne in sad circumstances, having lost her much-beloved father at the age of just 25.

In that light, there is a lovely touch in the official portrait of The Queen shared by the Royal Family on Monday morning: her majesty is pictured wearing sapphire jewellery given to her by her father back in 1947.

The Queen and her father had a very strong relationship with the man she called “papa”, and a candid photograph taken of the pair in 1942 shows George VI talking through affairs with the daughter he knew would one day replace him as monarch.

Ten years later, the King died of cancer while the young princess was on a visit to Kenya in his place.

Though Elizabeth officially became the monarch in February 1952, her coronation didn’t take place until June of the following year.