Snow falls: flights cancelled

Snow falls led to cancelled flights and football matches yesterday, with Met Office forecasts predicting severe weather and heavy snow in Northern Ireland today.

London also experienced snow and hail, with temperatures in eastern England dropping to 24F (-4C), while Hertfordshire saw two inches of snow.

Luton Airport was forced to divert seven flights yesterday to Birmingham and Stansted because of the heavy snow, while football league matches were cancelled in Luton, Northampton, Walsall and Wycombe.

