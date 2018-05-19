The story of the Royal Wedding between HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in 21 gorgeous photographs

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry walks with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Meghan Markle arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Crowds take their position inside Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel as they make their way to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle arrives at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain’s Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018, Photo by Neil Hall / ABACAPRESS.COM
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Brian Lawless – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows during their wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. (PA/PA Wire)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, gives an address during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry stands with his bride, Meghan Markle, during their wedding in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Prince of Wales and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, depart from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. (PA Wire/PA Images)
