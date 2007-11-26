Traditional farm for sale

Field House Farm, on the outskirts of the village of Rosliston in Derbyshire, is a traditional Georgian farmhouse, which has been in the same ownership for the last 44 years. The couple are now looking to downsize and there’s an opportunity for someone to purchase a lovely period house, and make it their own.

The property is set within 40 acres with one acre of formal gardens ? created from scratch by the owner when he decided to give up dairy farming in 1983 ? and 27 acres of woodland and outbuildings behind the house, including a garage, workshop, open fronted four bay barn and stabling. The gardens used to be part of the National Gardens Scheme and so could, with a little work, be opened up to the public again.

The woodland has recently been planted as part of the National Forest Scheme and there is also a half an acre pond within the woodland which could be stocked with fish, and with the requisite planning consent, it would be possible to create an equestrian centre.

There are also 10 acres of paddocks in front of the property which could be let for grazing. The house has five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and a conservatory and could be easily extended or altered as it is not listed. It is for sale for £1.5 million through Howkins & Harrison, 01827 718021, www.howkinsandharrison.co.uk.