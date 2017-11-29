Christmas gifts for country and garden lovers, from £9.50 to £7,950

If you're after a gift for somebody who loves the great outdoors – whether in their back garden or out in the wilderness – we've got an idea for you.

Camping mugs with any design you like cut into the enamel with a laser, and for under £10 you can’t go wrong.

Cutby mugs, £9.50 – click here to buy.

Ensure your garden is kept looking glorious with this exceptional tool kit.

The Gardener’s Essential Tool Collection by Sophie Conran, £100 – click here to buy.

This Ultra High Resolution Colour Bird Box Camera with Infrared (IR) night vision provides colour images during the day and black & white images at night. There is also a built in microphone so you can hear as well as see what’s going on.

Bird Box Camera System: Ultra High Resolution from Gardenature, £119 – click here to buy.

A smart, stainless steel flask made from the finest materials, complete with an elegant fabric and leather carry case featuring the distinctive Prince of Wales check.

Prince of Wales Thermos Flask and Carry Case, £175 – click here to buy.

Handmade in the UK, these tweed gunslips look very smart on the hill. Available to buy in two tweeds.

Tweed gunslip Kildary Mullardoch, available from Campbell’s of Beauly, £195 – click here to buy.

Handcrafted in England using time-honed techniques, the Gill cap is made from pure Scottish cashmere tweed. Town or country, the impeccably soft fabric adds luxury to any outfit.

Cashmere Gill cap by Lock & Co Hatters, £199 – click here to buy.

A classic netted fishing bag available in khaki or deep olive.

Kirkbeck Netted Trout canvas bag by Farlows, £219 – click here to buy.

Knitted by hand in finest, warmest, heavy gauge Scottish cashmere these socks come complete with garters and have an Orkney cuff, double heel and seamless toe for maximum comfort.

Hand-knitted cashmere shooting socks with garters by Purdey, £395 – click here to buy.

A lovely ladies olive green herringbone tweed waistcoat with purple and lilac windowpane overcheck.

Reeth waistcoat by William & Son, £425 – click here to buy.

The TANGO E5 Series II is designed to maintain your lawn automatically meaning you can enjoy the more important aspects of life.

Tango E5 Series II robotic mower from John Deere, £2,130 – click here to buy.

Experience the thrill of racehorse ownership via a syndicate – you’ll have a much better chance of success for your money. Highclere claim a better-than-one-in-four success in getting yearlings who end up as ‘Black Type’ performers (Group 1, 2, 3 and Listed races).

Share in a ‘Stately Homes’-themed racehorse syndicate with Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, from £7,950 – click here to buy.