Country Life proudly presents: The readers dogs’ gallery

Saturday 26 August was International Dog Day, and to mark the occasion we asked you to send in pics of your canine pals for potential inclusion in our gallery.
Well, the response was enormous, with hundreds of pictures coming in from across the world. The difficulty of picking out our favourite 20 proved impossible – so we upped it to 30.
Many, many thank you for sending in your images – if your dog didn’t make the cut, please don’t worry as we have plans to give you more opportunities to share your lovely animals with the world.
Without further ado – and in no particular order – here are the dogs that made the final shortlist!
Romeo, an 11-year-old rescue dog owned by Paula Utting. “He’s the most cutest thing ever,” she says. Yes, Paula. Yes he is.
Super Sadie, owned by Laurie Cairns
Sadly, not all of you told us your dog’s names – so we’ll never know who it is under the hat. He or she belongs to Susan Greaves.
Julie Morris’s dog is a picture of health
Luci Lane’s curious black lab puppy
Gussi, the Spanish stray dog now owned by Danish writer Mia Folkmann
Jessica Hannah broke the rules by picturing her cat as well. We let her off.
Glen of Imaal terriers Dodger (blue brindle) and Gypsy (wheaten) enjoying the craic at the Sycamore Gap on Hadrians Wall in Northumberland. Owned by Annaliza Jennings.
Woodie, Teddy and Bumble on the quad helping fencing in the field. Owned by Maria Gaskell
Alice, owned by Darrell Jones
Leo the French Bulldog, owned by Cecilia Stamp, has his own Instagram page! @leo_redbone
Fudge climbing sharp edge blencathra lakes district, owned by Andrew Geere
Jess, owned by Laurence Becker
Cockapoos Buster (4 yrs) & Willow (5 months), owned by Donna Peters
Goose (another social media sensation, via @dogwithbeer on instagram), owned by Freddie Quiney
Huskamute going to sleep, owned by Andre Da
Toby the Lhasa Apso, owned by Gary Turner
Meghann Mcfarlane’s dog enjoying a walk in the woods
Gordon (a red Norfolk terrier) at the annual Norfolk and Norwich terrier fun day today at Baginton village hall, Warwickshire. Owned by Henry Long
Betsy, the 2-yr-old chonzer (Bichon frise/Schnauzer cross) owned by Ruth Sheeran
Mickey and El Toro, owned by Tatjana J.
Anubhav Gulati didn’t give us the name of his dog. We fell in love with it anyway.
This is Marvin the Mastiff aka the BFG. He’s been at the Animal Centre Southport (part of the RSPCA) for nearly 12 months now and is still looking for his forever home. ‘He’s so gentle and lovely’ says Faye Westhead, who sent in the picture
Megan, owned by G. Davison
Stanley and Mabel, owned by Ian Haswell
Jane Gallimore’s little pal playing in the bluebells
Lily the Westie dressed up as the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, owned by Hannah Lowe
Big Bear, owned by Olivia Elliot
Rescue dogs Billy and Poppy, owned by Teresa Eagles