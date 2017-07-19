Dog who saved a deer from drowning becomes global star

A video clip of a golden retriever saving a young deer from drowning has made its star something of a global sensation.

The dog – named Storm – was out walking in Long Island with his owner Mark Freeley when he jumped into the water, much to Freeley’s surprise.

The reason? Storm had spotted the stricken animal, dived in, and dragged it to safety.

“Storm just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore,” Mark told CBS.

Once the deer got to shore, Storm kept on looking after it.

“And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was gonna be OK I guess,” he added.

Mark Freeley Storm on the big day 🙂 #goodboystorm

Mark called for help to check out the deer – but as he and Frank Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League did so, the spooked deer darted back into the water. This sparked a second rescue – this time carried out by the two humans, rather than the dog.

Storm has now been splashed across news media in the USA, and has earned himself a global following.