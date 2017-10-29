Dog tales: How Coco escaped a dustbin and a ‘kill station’

Poor little Coco was thrown away like a piece of rubbish, and faced a grim fate in a Spanish dog's home – here's the inspiring story of how she came through.

Today it’s the story of Coco, who was rescued from a terrible fate.

Coco was born in Spain and at about four months old was ‘thrown away’ by her owner into a roadside dustbin. She was found by a passer by and was said to be amongst the rubbish, with her bed and bowls also thrown in there.

A charity called The Company of Dogs’, based in Jersey, has foster carers in Spain who visit the perreras – the infamous ‘kill stations’ – and try to rescue suitable dogs for re-homing in Jersey. And that’s where they found Coco, fighting for food amongst 40 other dogs, and destined for a miserable end. They took her to a vet, gave her a thorough check, vaccinations etc and took her to a foster home.

The night I saw that little face pop up on their Facebook page changed my life. I just felt she needed to come to us. That was one of the best insights of my life.

After our application and home check was successful, she arrived in Jersey after a long drive from Spain. She has filled our lives (and her big brother Harri’s, our collie cross) with joy ever since.

Not that she is spoilt 😀 but we now plan our holidays to include her and Harri. She has visited England, France, Monaco and Italy so far – and even been on a private jet!

She is the most grateful little rescue dog in the world and enjoys every second of her life, no matter what she is doing. She is an inspiration to us all.

