Viscount was five years old when he completed his training back in 1997, and has been a faithful servant of the Household Cavalry ever since.

Viscount, Britain’s longest-serving military horse, has been retired from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment (HCMR) to The Horse Trust to “enjoy his twilight years” after 21 years and 11 months of service in the British Army.

The black Irish sports horse gelding completed his military training as a five-year-old and passed out as a cavalry black in 1997. He served the Household Cavalry in all aspects of service, from ceremonial parades to training new recruits.

In his last four ceremonial seasons he carried musicians from The Band of the Household Cavalry; a duty notable for requiring calm and consistent horses that can be ridden with limited instruction as the musicians largely give direction using only their legs while carrying their instruments.

After completing the last of his duties Viscount calmly stepped off the lorry at The Horse Trust’s Home of Rest in Buckinghamshire on the hottest day of the year and enjoyed a cold shower before being released into the field. He quickly befriended fellow HCMR veteran Belize who had retired on the very same day.

Viscount has taken the mantle of ‘longest serving military horse’ from Remus who retired to the Horse Trust in 2012.

Just like Viscount, Remus was a truly remarkable horse and began service in 1991 as a four-year-old serving for an incredible 21 years.