The North York Moors: Alive with adventure, from enchanting forests to castles, beaches and gardens

Whether you go in search of adventure, family fun or a quiet break, you will leave this hospitable land of history, nature and tradition enriched and invigorated.

If you do nothing else this summer, visit the land of purple heather, enchanting green forests, plunging river valleys and rugged coastline that is the North York Moors National Park. Take a deep breath and go off in search of adventure in a region steeped in history, nature and tradition and leave invigorated and enriched by the experience.

Open your eyes to the miles of off-road cycling, footpaths meandering though glorious countryside, and 21 abbeys, castles and gardens. The impressive remains of Byland and Rievaulx Abbeys stand near the picturesque market town of Helmsley, which is separated from the National Park’s stunning coastline by miles of open moorland.

The coast offers a beguiling mix of towering cliffs, soft sandy beaches, and intimate coves just waiting to be explored. Visit Staithes and Whitby, where a three day festival this July celebrates the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s first voyage to the southern seas, and don’t forget to check out the fishing port’s 7th century clifftop abbey and sample her world class fish and chips.

Cyclists can emulate competitors in the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire by following the National Park’s southern boundary eastwards from the summit of Sutton Bank, breaking their journey with a visit to the 8,000- acre Great Yorkshire Forest at Dalby, or perhaps a stopover in Cropton forest surrounded by roe deer, foxes and badgers.

Wherever you stay in the North York Moors National Park, be sure to sample the fresh local produce, served with a smile the length and breadth of the region.

To find out more about places to visit, wildlife, adventure activities, spa breaks and places to stay in the North York Moors, visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/visiting

