Cowes Week: When to go, what to see, how to get there, what to do

Throughout the week, between 800-1,000 boats will compete daily in up to 40 different handicap, one-design and multihull classes.

Several classes that raced more than 50 years ago are still racing today.

These include Dragons, Flying Fifteens, Redwings, Sea View Mermaids, Solent Sunbeams, Swallows, Victories and X-one-designs.

New classes are also introduced as they increase in popularity.

Last year the then new Fast 40+ class chose the regatta as one of its five core events for its first season.

The class encompasses 14 very light displacement high-performance yachts, with IRC ratings in a narrow band between 1.210 and 1.270, chosen to deliver fast and close inshore racing.

A strict owner/driver rule, with only five professional sailors allowed in the 11-strong crew, ensures that the skill of the owners is a vital part of each boat’s success.

How to follow Cowes Week:

The best place to watch the regatta is between the Castle of the Royal Yacht Squadron and the cannons – but beware, it gets a little noisy! From this point you can see the start. You can also hear the race officers giving their countdowns and calling the starts from the Royal Yacht Squadron battlements. Watch the fleet as they finish at the Green towards Egypt Point in the afternoon.

Watch on a boat:

One of the most fun ways to watch the regatta is on a Spectator Boat. Trips are an hour-long and depart 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm from Trinity Landing on Cowes Parade. They cost £12.50 for an adult and £8 for a child. More details about reserving places and offers for family groups are available here.

You can also watch from a RIB. RIB rides are available throughout the week with departures at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm. They last an hour each and spectators can watch as close to the action as trip costs £35 for an adult and £25 for a child. More details are available here.

Watch online:

If you can’t attend the event this year, you can watch it online. The races will be streamed on Lendy Cowes Week’s website from 29 July. You’ll be able to watch it by clicking on the below link (but remember that the link will live only from that date): https://livestream.com/ngresults/lendycowesweek2017

Cowes Week Details

Date: 29 July – 5 August

Location: Cowes, Isle of Wight