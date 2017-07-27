Video: The mesmerising creation of an artwork to mark the King George VI meeting at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot have commissioned a beautiful piece of Rangoli art to ahead of the King George VI meeting this weekend.

The picture depicts the famous racehorse Galileo, who celebrated a historic win in the King George & Queen Elizabeth Stakes back in 2001.

The video of the artwork being made also includes highlights of the 2001 race as well as the mesmerising process of the picture being made – it’s well worth watching ahead of this week’s King George VI meeting at Royal Ascot, which takes place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July.

Rangoli works are created by artists pouring coloured particles – sometimes sand, sometimes flour, sometimes rice – onto the floor, and the intricacy and vibrancy of the resulting pictures is often breathtaking.

Once they have been finished and appreciated for a while, the pictures are then swept away to leave the space free once again for something new.

And if you’d like to see a Rangoli picture being made, on Saturday 29th July racegoers at Ascot will have the chance to see a new piece of art being created in the grandstand by artist Rohit Rajaguru.