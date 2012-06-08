Readers’ Jubilee pictures page six

Warnham in West Sussex closed down to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee
Photographer: Sally Pavey
Bunting over The Queen’s Head, Broad Chalke, Wiltshire
Photographer: Rupert Sagar Musgrave
Bill Craddock (91) and Ron Darby (86) reminiscing over the past 60 years at the Jubilee Tea Party at St Saviour’s Church, Hatherton, Cannock
Photographer: Roger Smith
Havens Hospice Boom Mud Run in Shoeburyness on June 2
Photographer: Simon Ford
Chacombe near Banbury
Photographer: Shirley Tuckey
150-strong Gibraltar flotilla
Photographers: Sarah Drane and MarkGalliano
Brits abroad in Boston, Massachusetts – Emma, Eleanor and Elizabeth Chambers
Photograph: Stephen and Amanda Chambers
Withlypool River Pageant
Photographer: Tony Howard
From the National Service of Thanksgiving
Photograph: Trevor Hall& L.A Turner
The Queen comes to a tea party at the dolls house with Imogen, Susie’s god daughter
Photographer: Susie Rogers