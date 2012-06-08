Readers’ Jubilee pictures page six

Warnham in West Sussex closed down to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee

Photographer: Sally Pavey

Bunting over The Queen’s Head, Broad Chalke, Wiltshire

Photographer: Rupert Sagar Musgrave

Bill Craddock (91) and Ron Darby (86) reminiscing over the past 60 years at the Jubilee Tea Party at St Saviour’s Church, Hatherton, Cannock

Photographer: Roger Smith

Havens Hospice Boom Mud Run in Shoeburyness on June 2

Photographer: Simon Ford

Chacombe near Banbury

Photographer: Shirley Tuckey

150-strong Gibraltar flotilla

Photographers: Sarah Drane and MarkGalliano

Brits abroad in Boston, Massachusetts – Emma, Eleanor and Elizabeth Chambers

Photograph: Stephen and Amanda Chambers

Withlypool River Pageant

Photographer: Tony Howard

From the National Service of Thanksgiving

Photograph: Trevor Hall& L.A Turner

The Queen comes to a tea party at the dolls house with Imogen, Susie’s god daughter

Photographer: Susie Rogers