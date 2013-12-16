The ninth dog of Christmas…Megan

The ninth dog in our Twelve Dogs of Christmas series with Dogs Trust is the lovely Megan, a collie who is looking for a new home.

Tracey Rae of Dogs Trust Shoreham says, ‘Megan is a very gentle lady who is looking for a constant companion. Once she settles in a home she will love her owners endlessly.

‘Megan can be a little worries when she first meets new dogs, so she would love to go on quiet walks with her new owners.

‘She would be suited to an adult-only home and an environment that is calm to help her feel at ease in her surroundings. She would be suited to being the only dog in the home too.

‘Meg is a typical collie and loves to exercise, so a garden she can relax and feel secure in would be ideal for her.’

If you think you can offer a home to this adorable lady, please call Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452 576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

We

think all dogs deserve a wonderful home but they are a big

responsibility, so please remember not to pick up a dog this Christmas

unless they can be financially supported and receive the time and

devotion they require.

If you would like to help Country Life and

Dogs Trust to spread the message that a dog is for life, not just for

Christmas, why not get involved with the Dogs Trust #presspaws campaign.

