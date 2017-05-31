Hatch House ballet: An exclusive offer for Country Life readers

We've teamed up with the Covent Garden Dance Company to bring you this terrific offer.

To celebrate the 120th anniversary of Country Life magazine, Country Life readers are being offered the chance to buy two tickets to the fabulous and world famous Hatch House Ballet on Sunday 23 July.

As well as watching the ballet, you’ll also enjoy dinner, drinks and local B&B accommodation that night, all in the heart of the beautiful Wiltshire countryside.

The offer price is £145 per person – normally £225 – which includes a champagne reception, an all-inclusive three course dinner with wines and a double or twin room. The price is based on two people sharing.

You’ll have to book fairly quickly, however: the offer is valid only until Wednesday 21st June 2017.

To book, send an email to mail@coventgardendance.com and quote ‘CL120’. Accommodation includes The Courtyard at Park Farm and The Royal Oak at Swallowcliffe and many more beautiful locations near to the venue.

Get more information about the Hatch House ballet at www.coventgardendance.co.uk