Art exhibitions to see in July and August

Creative Creatures in the Cotswolds – a joint exhibition of illustrations by Shelly Perkins featuring Cotswolds-themed illustrations as well as wildlife, flora and fauna based pieces. Also jewellery and metalwork etc at new Brewery Arts Centre, Brewery Court, Cirencester, from 26 Jul to 6 Aug. www.newbreweryarts.org.uk

Exhibition of highlights from major new gift of modern british art from George and Ann Dannatt, featuring works by the St Ives artists such as Terry Frost, Patrick Heron, Roger Hilton, Peter Lanyon, Denis Mitchell, Ben Nicholson, William Scott, John Tunnard and others, at Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, Chichester until 25 Sep. www.pallant.org.uk

Armed Forces Art Society: Annual Exhibition – the 77th exhibition, with a diverse and exciting range of new paintings, drawings, original prints and sculpture by members of the society. At Mall Galleries, The Mall, London SW1 from 26 to 31 July. www.afas.org.uk

Eye Witness: Hungarian Photography in the 20th century – Brassai, Capa, Kertesz, Moholy-Nagy, Munkacsi – at the Sackler Wing of Galleries, Royal Academy of Arts, Piccadilly, London W1 until 2 Oct. www.royalacademy.org.uk

Tony Cragg: Sculptures and Drawings – the first UK museum exhibition devoted to the artist in more than a decade which concentrates on monumental sculptures made in the last 15 years, along with a number of significant earlier works and a selection of 100 drawings, watercolours and prints. At the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, 75 Belford Road, Edinburgh from 30 Jul to 6 Nov. www.nationalgalleries.org



Emma Haworth; in the Gardens of Good and Evil at Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery, 2a Conway Street, Fitzroy Square, London W1 from 28 Jul to 27 Aug. www.r-h-g.co.uk

Barbara Macfarlane; Summer Beach at Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery, 28 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, London until 6 Aug. www.r-h-g.co.uk

Art in Large Doses; paintings in hospitals’ summer exhibition 2011 at Menier Gallery, 51 Southwark Street, London SE1 from 27 Jul to 12 Aug. www.paintingsinhospitals.org.uk

The Narrow World of Norman Cornish at University Gallery, Northumbria University, Sandyford Road, Newcastle upon Tyne from 29 Jul to 7 Oct. www.northumbria.ac.uk/universitygallery/

Vintage Festival – part of the Festival of Britain’s 60th anniversary celebrations, with 3 days and nights of music, fashion, film, art, dance, design and food from the 1920s to the 1980s at the Southbank Centre, London SE1 from 29-31 July. www.southbankcentre.co.uk

Gold: Britain’s Glorious Riches, at Goldsmiths’ Hall, Foster Lane, London EC2 until 28 Jul. www.thegoldsmiths.co.uk

Gilding the Lily – exceptional examples of florally-inspired 18th century works from across a range of media, artists and collections, paying homage to the exquisite use of the flower in decorating Georgian decorative arts. Brings together works from the Royal Collection, British Museum, Rothschild Collection, Sir John Soane’s Museum and a range of other priate and national collections. At Fairfax House York until 31 Jul. www.fairfaxhouse.co.uk



Elizabeth Frink – this fleeting world; an exhibition of sculptures, drawings, original prints, plasters, books and photos from Frink’s studios and archive collection, at Bournemouth University, Poole House reception at the Talbot Campus, Fern Barrow, Poole, Dorset until 30 July. www.bournemouth.ac.uk/frink

Francesca Lowe – Headland: Woman in a Landscape – a modern interpretaion of the Ancient Three Graces Myth – five large-scale heads, five symbol-laden tree paintings and a group of ‘tree-cuts’, at Riflemaker, 79 Beak Street, London W1 until 30 July. www.riflemaker.org

Savage Messiah: The Creation of Henri Gaudier-Brzeska, highlighting the extraordinary ways in which the life of the French-born sculptor Henri Gaudier-Brzeska (1891-1915) entered mainstream culture. In Gallery 4 until 31 July at the Henry Moore Institute, 74 The Headrow, Leeds, West Yorkshire (0)113 233 7653



Spring Exhibition at Kilmorack Gallery, including works by James Adams, Laurence Broderick, Colin Brown, Angus Clyne, Kirstie Cohen, Ian Cook Ri, Helen Denerley, Henry Fraser, Jane Macneill, Allan Macdonald and Illona Morrice, at the old Kilmorack Church, by Beauly, Invernessshire from 22 Apr to 30 Jul. www.kilmorackgallery.co.uk

Finding Adam – Epstein and Harewood: an extraordinary story. Sir Jacob Epstein’s extraordinary sculpture of 1938/9 has recently returned to Harewood after is showing as the star of the Modern British Sculpture exhibition at London’s Royal Academy. This exhibition reveals the untold story of the controversial sculpture and its travels around the world, from London to Blackpool, New York, South Africa, Edinburgh and finally to Harewood. At Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds until 31 Jul. www.harewood.org/findingadam

The Music Party: Paintings and Drawing of Marcellus Laroon (1679-1772), the first exhibition of Laroon musical paintings for over 40 years, at Broughton House, Kettering, Northamptonshire from 12 jun to 31 Jul. www.boughtonhouse.org.uk

Jeff Clarke – new paintings, drawings and prints by the well known Oxford-based artist. At Christ Church Picture Gallery, Christ Church, Oxford until 31 Jul. www.chch.ox.ac.uk/gallery

Mario Giacomelli – Landscapes; from his two series ‘On Being Aware of Nature’ and ‘Metamorphosis of the Land’. Giacomelli was regarded as the greatest Italian photographer of the 20th century. At Atlas Gallery, 49 Dorset Street, London W1 until 30 Jul. www.atlasgallery.com

Exhibitions at the Scottish Gallery: Post-War Scottish Masters, including Joan Eardley, Alberto Morrocco, Robert Henderson Blyth, James Watt. Masterworks in Black & White – including works by D Y Cameron, James McBey, Muirhead Bone, Russell Flint, Graham Sutherland and C R W Nevinson. Katie Horsman Centenary Exhibition. Works by Danish ceramic artist Bodil Manz. Paper jewellery by Nel Linssen. British Silver Month with work by some of Britain’s finest silversmiths and enamellers. Outdoor pieces by Merete Rasmussen. All at the Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh until 30 Jul. www.scottish-gallery.co.uk

Fleet: an exhibition of Small Ships. Also, The Westland By Joanne B Kaar and Lynn Taylor, and a series of etchings by Jason Hicklin. At an talla solaris (Ullapool Visual Arts), Market Street (next to the village Hall), Ullapool IV26 2XE. Open daily 2-5pm from 9 July to 31 July. www.antallascholaris.org

Daniela Gullotta – Views of Rome: a personal tribute to Piranesi. Paintings inspired by the famous engravings of Rome by Giovanni Battista Piranesi (1720-1778). At Marlborough Fine Art, 6 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4BY from 7 July – 31 July. www.marlboroughfineart.com

Donald Brook, Alan Lowndes and Donald McIntyre Exhibition. From 7 July – 29 July, Monday – Friday, 10am – 6pm. At the Portland Gallery, 8 Bennet Street, London SW1A 1RP. www.portlandgallery.com

Naïve Thoughts. A new exhibition from a varied group of contemporary artists, conveying the message hidden beneath what meets the eye. At the Red Rag Modern Art Gallery, 24 Brock Street, Bath BA1 2LN from 10 – 31 July. www.bathartgallery.co.uk 01225 332223

Jason Hicklin: Etching 1995 – 2009. An exhibition showing his etchings from the last 14 years. At an talla solais Ullapool Visual Arts, Market Street, Ullapool, Wester Ross, Scotland IV26 2XE from 8 – 31 July. http://www.antallasolais.org/