Art exhibitions you must see in March

Watteau: The Drawings is at the RA, Burlington House, Piccadilly, London W1 www.royalacademy.org.uk and Esprit et Vérité: Watteau and His Circle is at the Wallace Collection, Hertford House, Manchester Square, London W1 www.wallacecollection.org Both run from 12 March to 5 June. See preview in Country Life Mar 9th

Cultural Revolution: State graphics in China in the 1960s and ‘70s, at Ashmolean Museum, Beaumont Street, Oxford from 8 Mar to 3 July. www.ashmolean.org



Paddy McCann – Double Ground – the landscape, culture and history of South Armagh and Belfast have been the central concern in Paddy McCann’s work over the last 2 decades and this is his first solo show in London – at John Martin Gallery, 38 Albemarle Street, London W1 from 9 to 26 Mar. www.jmlondon.com



Italian Drawings: Highlights from the Collection, in the Mellon Gallery at the Fitzwilliam Museum, Trumpington Street, Cambridge from 8 Mar to 12 June. www.fitzmuseum.cam.ac.uk

Works on Paper – a strong collection of 20th century and contemporary works on paper including such names as Dufy and Boudin, the British minimalist Ben Nicholson and a luscious nude by Polish born adopted Frenchman Moise Kisling. A gentle exhibition of land and cityscapes, birds and flowers, still life and desirable young women – romantic subjects eminently accessible and destined to give pleasure in any context. At Frost & Reed 2-4 King Street St James’s London SW1 from 7th March – 11th April. 020 7389 4645 www.frostandreed.com

Poetry Beyond Text; Vision, Text & Cognition – a 2-year research project exploring our aesthetic and cognitive responses to visual-poetic art works, including concrete poetry, artists’ books, poetic prints, poem-photography, text film and digital poetry, and featuring newly commissioned work, at Visual Research Centre, Dundee Contemporary Arts, Dundee until 1 Apr. www.poetrybeyondtext.org

An exhibition of printmaking from across the UK, selected by Michael Honnor, painter and printmaker, and Richard Anderton, Printmaking course leader at the University of the West of England. At the Jubilee Gallery, Riverside Mill, Bovey Tracey, Devon from 12 Mar to 25 Apr. www.crafts.org.uk

Royal Watercolour Society Spring Exhibition at Bankside Gallery, 48 Hopton Street, London SE1 from 18 Mar to 15 Apr. www.royalwatercoloursociety.co.uk

John Makepeace – Enriching the Language of Furniture, an exhibition of outstanding furniture on national tour, at Somerset House, the Strand, London from 16 Mar to 15 Apr. www.johnmakepeacefurniture.com



Henry Moore- Project Space. There are 26 works in the collection, the dates of which spanning five decades of his work. Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, West Yorkshire from 31 Mar until 26 June. www.ysp.co.uk. 01924 832631.

Peter White at the Kilmorack Gallery from 18th March- 16th April at the old Kilmorack church, by Beauly, Inverness-shire. His works have been described as ‘empyreal’ meaning relating to the highest heaven, believed to contain pure light or fire. www.kilmorackgallery.co.uk 01463 783 230

Shai Kremer-Fallen Empires. Kermer’s visually compelling compositions recall a long history of military landscape photography that goes all the way back to Roger Fenton and invokes what has recently come to be termed the ‘military sublime.’ This exhibition is on view at James Hyman Photography, 5 Savile Row, London until 23 April. Tel 020 7494 3857

Shirin Tabeshar Houston-Persian Dreams. The Exhibition is on show at Cricket Fine Art, 2 Park Walk, London, a new art gallery in the heart of Chelsea until 19 March. info@cricketfineart.co.uk tel 020 7352 2733

Am Mart– Pastels inspired by the Outer Hebrides and the West Coast of Scotland on show at the Castle Gallery, 43 Castle Street, Inverness until 27th March. www.castlegallery.co.uk Tel 01463 729 512

Edward Ardizzone– paintings, watercolours, drawings, original book illustrations and prints From the collection of the late Dr Nicholas Ardizzone at Gallery 27, 27 Cork Street, London until 19th March. Tel 01873 860 525

Tom Coates exhibits at Messum’s, 8 Cork Street, London until 26th March. He has been described as ‘A modern-day Sickert’ who ‘possesses the ability-in a single brushstroke- to describe the scene before him.’ www.messums.com tel 0207 437 5545



Anish Kapoor: Flashback at Manchester Art Gallery, Mosely Street, Manchester, opening 5 March until 5 June. The exhibition features important works from the Arts Council Collection alongside works from major UK collections and from the artist’s studio. www.manchestergalleries.org

Henry Moore exhibits at the Leeds Art Gallery from 4 March until 12 June city.art.gallery@leeds.gov.uk tel 0113 247 8256

Helen Baker-Red Rag Paintings at the Kings Place Gallery, London from 11 March until 28 April. 020 7520 1485 www.kingsplace.co.uk

Alan Davie-paintings and works on paper at the Kings Place Gallery, London from 11 March until 28 April. 020 7520 1485 www.kingsplace.co.uk

Tom Hammick-Imitations of Nature: Woodcuts and other prints on view from 9 March until 2 April at Flowers, 21 Cork Street, London. Tel 020 7439 7766 www.flowersgalleries.com

Lucy Jones-Reflections in a landscape on view from 9 March until 2 April at Flowers, 21 Cork Street, London. Tel 020 7439 7766 www.flowersgalleries.com

Alasdair Wallace – River; paintings at Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery, 2a Conway Street, Fitzroy Square, London W1 until 26 Mar. www.r-h-g.co.uk

Fine Form: the horse in art, at Cheltenham Art Gallery & Museum, Clarence St, Cheltenham until 30 April. www.cheltenham.artgallery.museum

Ida Kar: Bohemian Photographer, 1908-74, at Porter Gallery, National Portrait Gallery, St. Martin’s Place, London WC2 until 19 June. www.npg.org.uk

Yohji Yamamoto – UK’s first solo exhibition of life and work of one of the world’s most influential and enigmatic fashion designers. At the V & A, Cromwell Road, London until 10 July. www.vam.ac.uk

Marilyn – Hollywood Icon, at The American Museum in Britain, which is celebrating its half-century this year, Claverton Manor, Bath, until 30 Oct. www.americanmuseum.org

Ian Houston – Light and Shadow Across the World, at the Portland Gallery, 8 Bennet Street, London SW1 until 8 April. www.portlandgallery.com

Bryan Kneale RA – collection of drawings and lithographic prints by the sculptor and former Professor of Drawing at the Royal College of Art, which have never been exhibited before, at the Royal Academy of Arts, Sir Hugh Casson Room, Picaddilly, London from 18 Mar to 12 Jun. www.royalacademy.org.uk

Helen Simmonds: New Paintings at Jonathan Cooper, Park Walk Gallery, London SW10 from 17 Mar to 2 Apr. 0207 351 0410

Artists for Kettle’s Yard – an exhibition of donated works to be sold in aid of the Kettle’s Yard Development Appeal. Donations include works by Damien Hirst, Antony Gormley, David Nash, Phyllida Barlow, Edmund de Waal, Maggi Hambling and Lisa Milroy. At Kettle’s Yard, Castle Street, Cambridge from 19 Mar to 8 May. www.kettlesyard.co.uk

Ra’Anan Levy at Crane Kalman Gallery, 178 Brompton Road, London SW3 from 17 Mar to 16 Apr. www.cranekalman.com

Jeremy Barlow ROI – the light and life of France and Italy captured in 80 new oils by the landscape artist, at Llewellyn Alexander, 124-6 The Cut, Waterloo, London SE1 8LN until 23 Apr. www.LlewellynAlexander.com

CITY BREAKS,featuring works by contemporary British artists who skillfully bring to life their own observation of the personality of cities. Ranging from high definition, graphic works of richly coloured scenes by Ian Ledward to impressionistic scenes by David Farren, Robert Wells and Bruce Yardley, urban scenes by Elaine Fine and Malcolm Teasdale and playful paintings by Stephanie Lambourne, at Red Rag Modern Art Gallery, 24 Brock Street, Bath from 13-27 March. www.bathartgallery.co.uk

Beast – an exhibition exploring contemporary views of our age-old relationship between man and beast in sculpture from established and emerging artists, through a wide range of representation, at Pangolin, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 until 16 April. www.pangolinlondon.com

Savage Messiah: The Creation of Henri Gaudier-Brzeska, highlighting the extraordinary ways in which the life of the French-born sculptor Henri Gaudier-Brzeska (1891-1915) entered mainstream culture. In Gallery 4 until 31 July at the Henry Moore Institute, 74 The Headrow, Leeds, West Yorkshire (0)113 233 7653

Nicky Thompson: Unearthed & Exposed. An exhibition of experimental photography taken in and around the grounds of grade II listed Elmfield House in Summer 2010. At The Thelma Hulbert Gallery, Dowell Street, Honiton, Devon 19th Mar – 14th May. www.thelmahulbert.com. 0140445006.



The Art Master – Stanley Dyson and His School at Robert Young Antiques, 68 Battersea Bridge Road, London SW11 from 17 Mar to 23 Apr. www.robertyoungantiques.com

The Horse and the Heath – fascinating look behind the scenes of training horses on the Heath through photographs, archive material and paintings by Wootton, Sealy, Tillemans and Munnings, at The National Horseracing Museum, 99 High Street, Newmarket until 31 Oct.



CLOSING SOON

Eileen Cooper RA – Collages – in the Sir Hugh Casson Room for Friends at the Royal Academy of Arts until 16 Mar. www.royalacademy.org.uk

Harry Warmington – a display celbrating the life of this Chipping Campden silversmith and metalwork teacher, who helped to revive the Chipping Campden School of Arts and Crafts established by C R Ashbee at the turn of the 19th century. At Court Barn Museum, Church Street, Chipping Campden, Gloucs until 17 Mar. www.courtbarn.org.uk

A Passion for Painting Pattern – the textile design of Raymond Honeyman at the Museum of Domestic Design & Architecture, Middlesex University, Cat Hill, Barnet until 20 Mar 2011. www.moda.mdx.ac.uk

Rodchenko and his Circle; constructing the future through photography, at Art Sensus, 7 Howick Place, London SW1 until 19 Mar. www.artsensus.com

Christiane Baumgartner – Reel Time; the German artist combines old techniques of woodcut with contemporary technology of video to reflect on subjects we often take for granted, at Alan Cristea Gallery, 31 & 34 Cork Street, London W1 until 19 Mar. www.alancristea.com

