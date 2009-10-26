Best exhibitions to see in November

The Conversation Piece: Scenes of Fashionable Life at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, London. 30 October until 14 February 2010. www.royalcollection.org.uk

Still lives, interiors and landscapes by John Maddison. The Jerram Gallery, Half Moon Street, Sherborne. Dorset, DT9 3LN, 01935 815261. 30th October – 14th November. www.jerramgallery.com.

Norman Cornish at Ninety at University Gallery, Northumbria University, Sandyford Road, Newcastle upon Tyne 30 Oct-24 Dec; 0191 227 4424

35 Years of Printmaking at Coriander Studio. The exhibition ‘100% PROOF’ offers a chance to learn more about one of the unsung, and often misunderstood skills of the art industry; that of a master print maker. 1st November – 24th December. The Harley Gallery, Welbeck, Nottinghamshire.

A Lifetime of Connoisseurship: Graham Pollard and the Study of the Medal. An exhibition of medals and related material spanning six centuries and many countries, in celebration of the contribution of Graham Pollard – the leading international authority on Renaissance medals in the post-War period. 27th October – 31 January 2010. Fitzwilliam Museum, Trumpington Street, Cambridge. 01223 332900.

John Maddison – new work – still lives, interiors, landscapes – at the Jerram Gallery, Sherborne 30 Oct-14 Nov. 01935 815261

The Sea: Paintings by L S Lowry and Maggi Hambling at The Lowry, Salford Quays, until 31st Jan.

CLOSING SOON

Sally Matthews, Dennis O’Connor & Light. Three sculpture displays in the Burghley Sculpture Garden, Burghley House. Stamford, PE9 3JY (01780 752451 www.burghley.co.uk) 4th May – 29th October

Jean Muir: A Fashion Icon. Celebrates the life and work of this revered dressmaker. National Museum of Costume, Shambellie House, New Abbey, Dumfries (0131 247 4422; www.nms.ac.uk) Until 31st October

“The Travelling Earls Revisit Burghley” The lives, journeys and purchases made by the 5th and 9th Earls while on the Grand Tour during the 17th and 18th centuries.. Burghley House, Stamford, Lincs, PE9 3JY, 01780 752451 Open from 28th March – 29th October 2009

Horrible Histories – Terrible Trenches Exhibition. Imperial War Museum, Lambeth Road, London, SE1 6HZ. (020 7416 5000 http://london.iwm.org.uk/) 18th July – 31st October

Cottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection, the first showing of their paintings in Britain. Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, Chichester, West Sussex (01243 774557) Until 1 November

Art & Memory. An exhibition of new works by 54 contemporary letter-carvers. West Dean Gardens, Chichester, West Sussex (01243 818 277; www.westdean.org.uk) Until 1st November.

A Memorial Exhibition celebrating the work of Mary Newcomb (1922-2008). Mary Newcomb was a self-taught painter whose work is both unique and universal. Mary communicated the joy of living in the countryside amid rural rites and rituals and the wonders of nature. 17th September – 31st October. Crane Kalman Gallery, 178 Brompton Road, London SW3 1HQ. www.cranekalman.com.

British Surrealism in Context: A Collector’s Eye; The Ruth and Jeffrey Sherwin Collection at Leeds Art Gallery, The Headrow, Leeds until 1 Nov. www.leeds.gov.uk/artgallery.

Gillian Burrows London. Gillian Burrows is continuously inspired by London: its rich mix of people, iconic buildings as well as its historic and contemporary associations. These she distils into simple shapes or mere outlines which we can instantly identify. 1st-28th October. T Container City 2, Trinity Buoy Wharf, 64 Orchard Place, London E140JY.

Kate Downie, The Coast Road Diaries 2007-09 at The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh until 31 October

Japan Weeks of Art & Craft Exhibition – Shurei & Miyabi. 56 original paintings from Japan, including work by the artist Raymond Booth and by internationally recognised botanical artists from Curtis Botanical Magazine and Kew Gardens Herbarium Archive. 6th October – 31st October. Dovecot, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT. Francesca Baseby. 0131 550 3660

The Autumn Exhibition. British and International fine art from the 18th to the late 20th century and contemporary sculpture by John Huggins R.W.A., F.R.B.A. 18th October – 30th October. Barry Keene Gallery, 12 Thameside, Henlet-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1BH. www.barrykeenegallery.co.uk.

Lucy Raverat. Rio Negro. Among the paintings Lucy Raverat has assembled for her fourth exhibition with Francis Kyle Gallery there is a new, urgent emphasis on the natural world, triggered by one encounter in particular which she considers momentous, indeed life-changing. Typically graceful and stylised in their appearance, the human figures which remain an important presence in her work now are overshadowed a by new and powerful presence. It is the presence of the great river, the Rio Negro. 29th September – 28th October. 9 Maddox Street, Mayfair, London, W1S 2QE. www.franciskylegallery.com.