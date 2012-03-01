Country Life Luxury: Stylish accessories for the Morgan man

From left to right

Crochet-back driving gloves, £46, Dents (01985 212291; www.dents.co.uk); Croco key case, £86, Ettinger (020-8877 1616; www.ettinger.co.uk); Polo mini holdall, £1,225, Asprey (020-7493 6767; www.asprey.com); Cufflinks in silver and wood, £200, Dunhill (0845 458 0779; www.dunhill.com); Belt, £139, Pickett (020-7493 8939; www.pickett.co.uk); Sunglasses, £215, Dunhill (as above); Navitimer 01 watch, £6,390, Breitling (020-7637 5167; www.breitling.com); Cotton jacket, £495, Daks (020-7409 4040; www.daks.com); Gommino loafers, £235, Tods (020-7493 2237; www.tods.com); Goggles, £145, Lock & Co (020-7930 8874; www.lockhatters.co.uk); Umbrella with alligator handle, £850, Zilli (020-7499 3838; www.zilli.fr); Leather-bound Thermos flask, £198, Thomas Lyte (020-7751 8844; www.thomaslyte.com); X100 camera, £880, Fujifilm (0844 553 2321; www.fujifilm.co.uk); Key fob, £38, Ettinger (as above); Steering wheel, stylist’s own

Photographed by John Lawrence Jones. Styled by Hetty Chidwick

* Subscribe



to Country Life and save over £50 a year