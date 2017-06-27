Country Life readers can take advantage of a wonderful offer to go the Covent Garden Dance Company's Hatch House ballet in July.

Country Life has teamed up with the Covent Garden Dance Company to present an exclusive offer for Country Life readers – two tickets to the fabulous and world famous Hatch House Ballet on Sunday July 23rd with dinner, wine and local B&B accommodation included that night.

The ballet under the stars takes place in the heart of the beautiful Wiltshire countryside, and is a quintessentially British summer event – appropriately enough, given that Country Life’s Best of British issue is only a week away.

The offer price is £145 per person – normally £225 – which includes champagne reception, all-inclusive three course dinner with wines and a double or twin room.

This price is based on two people booking and sharing a room – the offer is valid until Wednesday 12th July 2017.

To book send an email to mail@coventgardendance.com quoting ‘BofB’. Accommodation includes The Courtyard at Park Farm and The Royal Oak at Swallowcliffe and many more beautiful locations near to the venue.

Find out more about the Hatch House Ballet at www.coventgardendance.co.uk.