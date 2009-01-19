Exhibitions week beginning January 19 2009

Stanley Spencer – exhibition with 23 works from the Tate collection. York Art Gallery, Exhibition Square, York. From 24th January – 19th April. www.yorkartgallery.org.uk

The Immortal Stone: Chinese Jades from the Neolithic period to the 20th Century. The Fitzwilliam Museum, Trumpington Street, Cambridge. From 27th January – 31st May. 01223 332 900

CLOSING SOON

Paths to Fame: Turner Watercolours from the Courtauld at The Courtauld Gallery, Somerset House, Strand, London until 25 Jan. 020 7848 2526. (see Country Life review 26 Nov)

Three exhibitions on the subject of war and photography: This is War! Robert Capa at Work; Gerda Taro (1910-1937) photographed the Spanish Civil War; and On the Subject of War – 4 contemporary artistic responses to current events in Iraq and Afghanistan, all at theBarbican Art Gallery, Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London until 25 Jan. 020 7638 5403

The Forced Journey, Artists in Exile in Britain c.1933-45 – Ben Uri Gallery, 108a Boundary Road, St John’s Wood, NW8, from 20th January to 19th April.

Oleg Vassiliev: Recent Works – luminous landscapes by the septuagenarian Russian artist at Faggionato Fine Arts, 40 Albemarle Street, London W1 until 23 Jan 2009.