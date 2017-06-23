‘Ballet under the Stars’ at Hatch House to feature Galeazzi and Lacarra

The wonderful Mara Galeazzi is one of the greats dancing with the Covent Garden Dance Company at Hatch House's open-air ballet in July.

Hatch House ballet

Photo: Signe Roderik

A unique ballet experience awaits spectators at Hatch House, near Tisbury, in Wiltshire. Now in its eighth edition, the Covent Garden Dance Company’s Ballet Under the Stars brings a mix of classical and contemporary ballet to the 17th-century Dutch walled garden outside the elegant country house.

Seated under a canopy roof, the audience will be treated to exceptional performances by some of the world’s leading dancers– and will enjoy a beautiful meal with wine at the same time, with performances taking place between courses.

This year’s dancers include Bavarian State Opera Ballet principal Lucia Lacarra – who will interpret Russell Maliphant’s Spiral Twist with her husband, Marlon Dino – and Royal Ballet Guest Principal Mara Galeazzi, who will dance in the premiere of Les Colombes, a moving story of love and loss by the late Terence Brady.

‘Les Colombes is a perfect, dramatic story that has everything an artist would love to perform,’ says Signora Galeazzi.

‘The music Terence chose, by Chopin, just fits perfectly with the story and the dance movement. I can’t wait to perform this work.’

This year’s shows will take place on July 21, 22 and 23. Tickets start at £120 and include a glass of Champagne on arrival and a three-course dinner with wines, with performances between the courses. For further information, visit www.coventgardendance.com.

 