Where to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen

2017 marks the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death. Here are exhibitions and events that mark the occasion.

Exhibitions

Until July 24 – ‘The Mysterious Miss Austen’, Winchester Discovery Centre, Hampshire

First editions, letters and portraits

(www.hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk; 0300 555 1387)

July 15–September 20 – ‘Jane Austen 200 Exhibition’, Gosport Gallery, Hampshire

Focusing on Austen’s family and her connections to south Hampshire

(www.hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk; 023–9250 1957)

July 29–October 7 – ‘Jane Austen 200’, Willis Museum, Basingstoke, Hampshire

Exploring Austen’s social life and writings

(01256 465902; www.hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk)

Until October 29 – ‘Which Jane Austen?’, The Weston Library, Bodleian Libraries, Oxfordshire

Challenging the perception of one of our greatest literary heroes

(01865 277150; www.bodleian.ox.ac.uk)

Until January 8, 2018 – ‘Jane Austen by the Sea’, The Royal Pavilion, Brighton, West Sussex

Exploring the author’s relationship with coastal towns

(0300 029 0900; http://brightonmuseums.org.uk)

Events

July 18 – A Special Anniversary Service, Winchester Cathedral, Hampshire

There will be an Evensong service at 5.30pm

(01962 857275; www.winchester-cathedral.org.uk)

September 8–17 – Jane Austen Festival, various locations, Bath, Somerset

More than 70 events celebrating all things Austen

(www.janeaustenfestivalbath.co.uk; 01225 443000)