How to choose the right windows for your home

Choosing the right windows for your home can make an enormous difference – particularly if you live in a period property. Here are the Sash Window Workshop's tips on how to choose wisely.

The Sash Window Workshop specialises in the manufacture and installation of timber windows and doors across London and the South. The company believes that windows should be both energy efficient and in keeping with the architectural style.

Established in 1994, the company has a wealth of experience working on period homes, helping customers identify the right windows to suit their property.

Why is it important?

The design of windows has changed over the centuries. Installing the incorrect style of window in your property can make the window look out of place and will often reduce the value of your home, as buyers will generally pay more for period appropriate windows.

Why timber?

In addition to keeping your windows period appropriate, timber windows are more environmentally friendly than plastic windows. Timber windows also have a longer lifespan, meaning that they are often cheaper in the long-term.

However, it is important to check the type of timber as some are more durable than others. The Sash Window Workshop recommend AccoyaTM which has a 50-year anti-rot guarantee.

Choosing the right style

Timber sash windows were popular in the Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian periods. However, the window styles varied.

Georgian properties often had smaller windows towards the top of the property, with larger windows on the ground floor. Sash windows often had multiple glazing bars.

A few years before the Victorian period, window tax was halved meaning larger windows were more affordable. Glass was cheaper so fewer glazing bars were used. Bay sash windows also became popular in Victorian homes.

Both casement windows and sash windows were popular in Edwardian homes. Coloured glass was sometimes used, and sash windows often only had glazing bars in the top sash.

