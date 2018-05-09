The generation game: Jewellery you’ll want to pass on as a family heirloom

Stunning fine jewellery should, of course, be worn and enjoyed now, but also greatly treasured, to be passed down through generations for your children’s children to enjoy.

Styled by Hetty Chidwick. Photographed by John Lawrence Jones. Silver and glass all courtesy of Guinevere – www.guinevere.co.uk

Boodles

Poetry of Landscape collection: Rievaulx pendant featuring diamonds set in platinum, POA; vintage ring with 1.71-carat oval-cut diamond set in platinum, £39,000; Rievaulx bracelet featuring diamonds set in platinum, POA.

020–7493 3240; www.boodles.com

Humphrey Butler

French Belle Époque diamond and pearl openwork leaf and collet bracelet, set with six natural button pearls and mounted in platinum; pair of diamond and pearl cluster drop ear pendants with diamond chains; antique pearl and diamond tiara of swag and trefoil design supporting a series of drop-shaped pearls, each trefoil leaf detaching to form a separate brooch, mounted in silver and gold. All prices on application.

020–7839 3193; www.humphreybutler.com

David Morris

Reef collection pearl necklace with white-diamond motif and black onyx set in 18-carat white gold, POA; Reef collection pearl drop earrings with white-diamond motif and black onyx set in 18-carat white gold, POA; Elizabeth solitaire ring with diamond halo surround set in 18-carat white gold, from £5,900; Elizabeth bracelet with white-brilliant-diamond motif set in 18-carat white gold, POA; Elizabeth earrings with white brilliant diamonds set in 18-carat white gold, £23,500.

020–7499 2200; www.davidmorris.com

Susannah Lovis

Oval-cut diamond engagement ring; 18-carat diamond pear-shape earrings; Art Deco platinum-and-diamond convertible tiara; Victorian floral diamond necklace. All prices on application.

020–7493 2008; www.susannahlovis.com

Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Vivelle bracelet in 18-carat white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds, £28,800; Vivelle necklace in 18-carat white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds, £35,600; Vivelle earrings in 18-carat white gold set with 198 brilliant-cut diamonds, £14,000.

020–7788 6273; www.bucherer.com/uk

Garrard

Garrard Marguerite earrings in platinum set with round white diamonds and a central sapphire; Alice 18-carat white-gold tiara from the princess tiara collection, set with round white diamonds; Marguerite ring in platinum set with round white diamonds and a central sapphire. All prices on application.

020–7518 1070; www.garrard.com