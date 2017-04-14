A stunning neo-Gothic property, close to the beach.

Originally constructed as a school to provide education for up to 350 children, this handsome Grade II-listed property situated on Sandgate Hill, near Folkestone was designed in 1866 by architect Philip Hardwick.

Hardwick was a founding member of the Institute of British Architects, and created this building in the neo-Gothic style – something which is still reflected inside and out.

Two-bedroom Neale Cottage forms part of the converted building and boasts a wealth of period and ecclesiastical features throughout, with wonderful gothic-style windows and thick ragstone walls.

It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms (one boasting a fabulous French Victorian cast iron bath by Noyons) and a superb open-living space which benefits from a double-height vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light.

Outside, a decked terrace is perfect for al fresco dining. The property is also a short walk from the beach.

The Old School House is on the market through Strutt & Parker (01227 473 742) at a guide price of £335,000