10 properties with views that are truly magical

There's nothing quite like a house with an amazing view. Eleanor Doughty finds out how views attract the premium they do, while Toby Keel picks ten places for sale in Britain right now that are breathtaking examples.

‘Walking past a window that frames an idyllic landscape is the ultimate dream for any homeowner,’ says Luke Morgan of Strutt & Parker. While media rooms, party barns and conservatories go in and out of fashion, a good view – so long as you choose one protected by National Park, or AONB status, or something similar – will always be a huge selling point.

That means that there’s a premium to be paid, of course. Tom Hudson of property company Middleton Advisors says that there are plenty of examples of similarly-sized country houses for sale at wildly differing prices which ‘make no sense at all on a price-per-square-foot basis’.

When you see those places, and the views they command, it all falls into place – and the views will keep their value in any case, In London, for example, Savills statistics show that waterfront property has a 12.7% price premium and performs better over the long term. And out in the country, as several of the examples on this page show, you might well recoup most if not all of that premium with a little bit of judicious holiday letting.

If any house demonstrates the lure – and the price tag – of a glorious view, it’s this one. Seaglass is a one-bedroom holiday home on Whitsand Bay that is a romantic fantasy getaway made real.

Total seclusion, beautiful location and even a heli-pad for easy access from London – and don’t let that price put you off since it’s being sold with a business that will make it seem cheap. This place is apparently one of the top-performing rental homes on www.uniquehomestays.com (who provided these pictures) bringing in over £120,000 in 2017. It’s not hard to see why.

The agents selling Balla Wray – Savills – don’t mince their words in the description: ‘undoubtedly one of the finest homes in The Lakes’. Yet it’s hard to disagree when you consider the combination of the building, the proximity to Ambleside and the wondrous views across Lake Windermere.

The five-bedroom main house has had a modern refurbishment, and is on a 99-year lease from the National Trust (which began in 2013). There is also a cottage with the property – the owners are willing to split into two lots.

Llanerchgron Barn is a beautifully-converted 19th century barn on the banks of the River Clwyd, with beautiful views across the countryside.

As well as the two-bedroom barn itself, the property includes three and a half acres of land that include a landscaped garden, orchard and paddocks.

Is there a finer waterside view in England than the mouth of the River Dart? It’s hard to imagine so, and this house in Kingswear, looking across to Dartmouth, makes the most of this splendid setting.

Every aspect of the recently-built three-storey Tower House has been designed to maximise those unrivalled views; there are also four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a summer house, while the outdoor terrace has a barbecue area and a Jacuzzi.

Overlooking the Salcombe Estuary what agents Knight Frank describe as ‘one of the most desirable waterfront locations in the country’. It’s a six-bedroom home in just under six acres of grounds with gardens and a private beach, plus a slipway and five moorings.

The rooms make the most of the views wherever possible, whether you’re in bed reading the Sunday papers or having friends round for dinner.

There’s also a self-contained one-bedroom annexe, plus a three-car garage and workshop within the grounds.

The stupendous coastline of South Wales at its finest is the backdrop for this recently-built five-bedroom house.

The house sits in just under three acres of land, which include a lawned area, patio and some enchanting woodland. A gate at the bottom of the garden gives to a footpath that leads directly down to Pobbles beach and the Gower coastal path. And as well as the main house, this property includes a second, four-bedroom coach house – ideal for family, guests or perhaps a holiday rental.

For something with a more urban outlook, this four bedroom apartment has stunning views of City Hall and Tower Bridge – even from the bath.

The view can be enjoyed from the kitchen and reception area, which boasts floor to ceiling windows – there’s also a terrace that’s an ideal setting for a relaxing sundowner.

This house does not have a view of one of nature’s great works, but instead one of man’s finest architectural accomplishments: Wells Cathedral.

It’s a gloriously unspoilt five-bedroom Georgian property with a wealth of original character and charm – including a library and wine cellar – as well as those views of Cathedral Green.

The master bedroom in particular is a real feature: a 24ft room that shares the beautiful outlook across to the great cathedral.

Court Place is a Grade II-listed five-bedroom house that’s just impossibly romantic, clad in wisteria with glorious views across its gardens and to the countryside beyond.

It’s an 1820s home which is in superb condition throughout, and full of the sort of characterful touches that are hard to resist: there’s even a library and a boot room. Idyllic.

Nestled in a tranquil location, Grey Thatch is a four-bedroom house with breathtaking views over Chichester Harbour and the South Downs beyond.

It’s a 1930s waterside home set in two thirds of an acre, and the whole thing makes the most of the location, from the first-floor living room to the jetty and direct frontage to water.

