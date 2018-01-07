11 absolutely magnificent properties, as seen in Country Life

We look back at some of the best properties featured in the pages of Country Life over the past couple of weeks.

An oasis in the city – a rare country house with stable block, substantial out buildings and historic windmill set in approx 10 acres in Aberdeen

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Family House with spectacular views

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

This brand new house has been built with an outstanding level of craftsmanship and features 5 en suite bedrooms, superb leisure facilities including a gym and sauna, surround sound cinema, artist’s studio and an additional 2 bedroom guest cottage.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This new development comprises 13 three and four-bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, designed and finished to exacting standards.

For sale with Jones Homes. See more pictures and details about this property.

A generously proportioned three bedroom garden level flat in a highly sought after location.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive Edwardian family house with exceptional accommodation on the edge of the coastal village of Pittenweem.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Unique Coia designed house near Glasgow.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Fine ‘A’ listed Georgian castle in an idyllic island location.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Impressive Victorian Scots Baronial house in the rolling Scottish Borders countryside.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A truly exceptional 4 bed country residence – the major wing of G II* Listed building, light & impressive accommodation. Two garages, parking and 2.4 acres to River with riparian rights.

For sale with Pritchards. See more pictures and details about this property.

Palatial period house with commanding views towards London.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.