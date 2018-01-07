11 absolutely magnificent properties, as seen in Country Life

We look back at some of the best properties featured in the pages of Country Life over the past couple of weeks.
Aberdeen – £1.7 million
An oasis in the city – a rare country house with stable block, substantial out buildings and historic windmill set in approx 10 acres in Aberdeen
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Buckinghamshire – £4.25 million
Family House with spectacular views
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Dartmouth – £2.95 million
This brand new house has been built with an outstanding level of craftsmanship and features 5 en suite bedrooms, superb leisure facilities including a gym and sauna, surround sound cinema, artist’s studio and an additional 2 bedroom guest cottage.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
East Sussex – From £465,000
This new development comprises 13 three and four-bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, designed and finished to exacting standards.
For sale with Jones Homes. See more pictures and details about this property.
Edinburgh – £575,000
A generously proportioned three bedroom garden level flat in a highly sought after location.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Fife – £795,000
An impressive Edwardian family house with exceptional accommodation on the edge of the coastal village of Pittenweem.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Glasgow – £1.25 million
Unique Coia designed house near Glasgow.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Isle of Coll – Price on application
Fine ‘A’ listed Georgian castle in an idyllic island location.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Peeblesshire – £875,000
Impressive Victorian Scots Baronial house in the rolling Scottish Borders countryside.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Somerset – £2.75 million
A truly exceptional 4 bed country residence – the major wing of G II* Listed building, light & impressive accommodation. Two garages, parking and 2.4 acres to River with riparian rights.
For sale with Pritchards. See more pictures and details about this property.
Surrey – £15.5 million
Palatial period house with commanding views towards London.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
