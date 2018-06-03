11 beautiful homes, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at some of the finest houses to come up for sale via Country Life over the past week or so.

A rare opportunity to own your own piece of England on the hill, high above Henley. Set in around 11.48 acres of beautiful grounds with an annexe and stable complex with potential to develop further.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique property with substantial accommodation in this sought-after waterside haven of Mylor Harbour, ideal for water-lovers.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine Grade II listed country house with outbuildings, equestrian facilities and 36 acres in glorious Devon countryside on the edge of the War Horse Valley, with distant views of Dartmoor.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A compact estate with sporting potential in a tiny hamlet close to the idyllic North Devon Coastline comprising Listed farmhouse, substantial cottage, indoor pool, outbuildings and stables all in a beautiful setting with fine views.

For sale with Pritchard & Company. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding estuary views with slipway, boathouse and moorings.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superbly presented Arts and Crafts house for sale on Boars Hill.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique Grade II* Listed 5 bedroom Georgian farmhouse.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculately presented Grade II listed period Somerset longhouse with self-contained guest cottage situated in a delightful river-side setting on the edge of a pretty hamlet.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed Old Rectory with stunning views and modern garaging.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive unlisted country residence (also pictured at the top of the page) surrounded by its own parkland.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situated off a semi-rural country lane, a short distance to the south of the historic town of Haslemere, Lake House has been cleverly designed to take full advantage of its spectacular, secluded and wonderfully peaceful lakeside setting.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

[collection