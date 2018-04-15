12 wonderful houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We look back at some of the best houses for sale in Country Life over the past week or so, including a gorgeous castle in Cornwall.

A delightful Rectory with convenient transport links.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A handsome period country house with a famous training yard in Upper Lambourn set in approximately 18.6 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A castellated home on your own private peninsula – this home is also pictured at the top of the page.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exceptionally rare Grade II listed village farmhouse with outstanding planning consent to create a magical, modern and flexible family home

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Sitting in the heart of the Cotswolds

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculate and historic sporting estate located in one of England’s most rural and unspoilt counties

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive 18th Century Grade II listed Rectory in the popular village of Cheveley with a private stud with an excellent record of producing Group winning thoroughbred racehorses.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive edge of village family house

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique opportunity to acquire a private estate in the Oxfordshire countryside with a range of full planning consents for a substantial Palladian style country house varying from 22,000 – 57,000 sq ft. Set in approximately 59.75 acres

For sale with Carter Jonas. See more pictures and details about this property.

A handsome and elegantly presented old rectory amidst delightful part-walled gardens, situated next to the parish church in the village centre and easily accessible to Diss and Bury St Edmunds.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

One of the finest village houses in the South East

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Spectacular Grade II listed family home in a wonderful setting

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.