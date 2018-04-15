12 wonderful houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We look back at some of the best houses for sale in Country Life over the past week or so, including a gorgeous castle in Cornwall.
Berkshire – £2,500,000
A delightful Rectory with convenient transport links.
Berkshire– £3,500,000
A handsome period country house with a famous training yard in Upper Lambourn set in approximately 18.6 acres.
Cornwall – £7,000,000
A castellated home on your own private peninsula – this home is also pictured at the top of the page.
Gloucestershire – £2,250,000
Exceptionally rare Grade II listed village farmhouse with outstanding planning consent to create a magical, modern and flexible family home
Gloucestershire – £4,750,000
Sitting in the heart of the Cotswolds
Herefordshire– Price on application
An immaculate and historic sporting estate located in one of England’s most rural and unspoilt counties
Newmarket–£4,500,000
An impressive 18th Century Grade II listed Rectory in the popular village of Cheveley with a private stud with an excellent record of producing Group winning thoroughbred racehorses.
Oxfordshire – £3,800,000
An impressive edge of village family house
Oxfordshire – £4,250,000
A unique opportunity to acquire a private estate in the Oxfordshire countryside with a range of full planning consents for a substantial Palladian style country house varying from 22,000 – 57,000 sq ft. Set in approximately 59.75 acres
Suffolk – £1,100,000
A handsome and elegantly presented old rectory amidst delightful part-walled gardens, situated next to the parish church in the village centre and easily accessible to Diss and Bury St Edmunds.
Surrey – £6,500,000
One of the finest village houses in the South East
West Sussex – £6,500,000
Spectacular Grade II listed family home in a wonderful setting
