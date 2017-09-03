13 breathtaking properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

This week's collection of places is absolutely extraordinary – and includes a Surrey home that is nothing short of spectacular.

A substantial and impressive period house with commanding views and excellent family accommodation in a private and peaceful location.

Hacienda La Pacifica, a fully operational ranch in Costa Rica. Complete with boutique hotel, cattle, rice, tilapia, timber.

One of the country’s finest private equestrian centres.

An exceptional Grade II listed country house with extensive equestrian facilities set within attractive ring fenced farmland.

46-acre equestrian estate 30 minutes from New York City. The ultimate lifestyle offering for equestrians and sports enthusiasts, with its own indoor riding arena.

Gated 6,300 sq. ft. estate on private 15+ acres with access to miles of trails. 4 beds w/en suite baths, salt H20 pool, multiple fenced paddocks, 2 story 6 stall barn.

Privately situated, spiritual retreat on 700+ acres with 8,800 sq. ft. residence, spa, guest quarters, artisanal details, and expansive valley views.

Hidden Meadow Farm – Equestrian’s dream. 17,500 sq. ft. manor on 133 acres. Conservatory, wine cellar/tasting room, saltwater pool, and more.

Ker Arvor – French 18th Century neo-classical style estate in pristine, museum-quality condition that sits on 9.1 acres off Ocean Drive near Newport Country Club.

Direct oceanfront with beach – a rare offering in the exclusive seven-home coastal enclave of Weekapaug. Interiors by Manhattan designer Albert Hadley.

One-of-a-kind oceanfront penthouse situated in a notable building designed by Oscar Niemeyer with ocean views of Ipanema Beach.

An extraordinary country house in stunning grounds.

A delightful West Sussex farm, with a rare quantity of land in a single parcel, set in spectacular countryside.

