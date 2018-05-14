13 fantastic homes for sale across the world, from under £100,000 to £8m

Take a look at our pick of some of the finest international properties to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

4+ bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 reception rooms. Grounds of 1.5 acres with swimming pool & olive grove, small annex, covered pergola, electric entrance gate. Village short walk. Cortona town 8kms.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Renowned for its stunning cliffs and golden sands – unspoilt and rich in culture and history – Vale do Lobo is one of the finest resorts in the Algarve, and the perfect setting for a home like Casa da Quinta. 10 first class bedroom suites and dramatic open plan living and entertaining spaces are adorned with beautiful materials and exceptional design and craftsmanship.

For sale with Roque Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.

5 bedroom exclusive house with large private mature landscaped gardens, 20 metres from the sea and close to Latchi Marina.

For sale with A20 Real Estate. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exclusive 6-bedroom bungalow with fine sea views in Argaka, Polis, Paphos. Very Large landscaped grounds, spacious terraces and stunning infinity swimming pool.

For sale with A20 Real Estate. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding two house, riverside estate. Recently restored, a luxurious family home with separate guest accommodation, nestled in a valley of outstanding natural beauty.

Swimming pool, gardens, vineyard and fishing.

For sale with the owner. See more pictures and details about this property.

Belle Epoque villa in the best possible location in Villefranche sur Mer. Nanny house + garden apartment. 80 metres from the beach.

For sale with Airdnet. See more pictures and details about this property.

Impressive country estate with 360º views. This unique property has 4 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, heated swimming pool, pool house, terraces, gardens. double garage, ample forecourt and private drive all on 13.75 hectares.

For sale with Price Brown. See more pictures and details about this property.

Main house: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 receptions & covered arched loggia. Tower: 2 beds, 1 bath, 1 reception, covered loggia & cantina. Gated & tree lined driveway with 1.5 acres of land. Village walking distance. Cortona town 10 minutes.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

One of the most exquisite custom homes on 17.13 acres ever built in Tennessee. ”The Bellamont” designed by architect Jonathan Miller is an English Country Manor House with gardens and hand crafted items from all over the world.

For sale with Judy Teasley. See more pictures and details about this property.

Rare opportunity to restore this magnificent property set in 2.3 hectares with uninterupted views of the Isles of

Porquerolles.

For sale with Pascalette. See more pictures and details about this property.

This six-acre, income producing equestrian farm features a 5 bedroom, 3 bath, Tudor-inspired custom built bungalow with attached 2 car garage, a 2 bay carriage house, an outstanding stable and an indoor arena

For sale with Bosley. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine two-bedroom townhouse located in Neo Chorio close to the beach and is being sold fully furnished. Private garden and communal pool.

For sale with A20 Real Estate. See more pictures and details about this property.

This top quality, superior 4-bedroom detached villa with sea views and close to the beach, is located in a quiet, exclusive cul-de-sac.

For sale with A20 Real Estate. See more pictures and details about this property.