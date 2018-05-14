13 fantastic homes for sale across the world, from under £100,000 to £8m

Take a look at our pick of some of the finest international properties to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.
Italy – €1,150,000
4+ bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 reception rooms. Grounds of 1.5 acres with swimming pool & olive grove, small annex, covered pergola, electric entrance gate. Village short walk. Cortona town 8kms.
For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.
Portugal – Price on application
Renowned for its stunning cliffs and golden sands – unspoilt and rich in culture and history – Vale do Lobo is one of the finest resorts in the Algarve, and the perfect setting for a home like Casa da Quinta. 10 first class bedroom suites and dramatic open plan living and entertaining spaces are adorned with beautiful materials and exceptional design and craftsmanship.
For sale with Roque Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.
Cyprus – £3,400,000
5 bedroom exclusive house with large private mature landscaped gardens, 20 metres from the sea and close to Latchi Marina.
For sale with A20 Real Estate. See more pictures and details about this property.
Cyprus – £600,000
An exclusive 6-bedroom bungalow with fine sea views in Argaka, Polis, Paphos. Very Large landscaped grounds, spacious terraces and stunning infinity swimming pool.
For sale with A20 Real Estate. See more pictures and details about this property.
Portugal – €1,250,000
An outstanding two house, riverside estate. Recently restored, a luxurious family home with separate guest accommodation, nestled in a valley of outstanding natural beauty.
Swimming pool, gardens, vineyard and fishing.
For sale with the owner. See more pictures and details about this property.
France – €8,500,000
Belle Epoque villa in the best possible location in Villefranche sur Mer. Nanny house + garden apartment. 80 metres from the beach.
For sale with Airdnet. See more pictures and details about this property.
Spain – £1,499,000
Impressive country estate with 360º views. This unique property has 4 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, heated swimming pool, pool house, terraces, gardens. double garage, ample forecourt and private drive all on 13.75 hectares.
For sale with Price Brown. See more pictures and details about this property.
Italy – €1,280,000
Main house: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 receptions & covered arched loggia. Tower: 2 beds, 1 bath, 1 reception, covered loggia & cantina. Gated & tree lined driveway with 1.5 acres of land. Village walking distance. Cortona town 10 minutes.
For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.
USA, Tennessee – $5,500,000
One of the most exquisite custom homes on 17.13 acres ever built in Tennessee. ”The Bellamont” designed by architect Jonathan Miller is an English Country Manor House with gardens and hand crafted items from all over the world.
For sale with Judy Teasley. See more pictures and details about this property.
France – €2,500,000
Rare opportunity to restore this magnificent property set in 2.3 hectares with uninterupted views of the Isles of
Porquerolles.
For sale with Pascalette. See more pictures and details about this property.
Canada – CA$$2,375,000
This six-acre, income producing equestrian farm features a 5 bedroom, 3 bath, Tudor-inspired custom built bungalow with attached 2 car garage, a 2 bay carriage house, an outstanding stable and an indoor arena
For sale with Bosley. See more pictures and details about this property.
Cyprus – £110,000
A fine two-bedroom townhouse located in Neo Chorio close to the beach and is being sold fully furnished. Private garden and communal pool.
For sale with A20 Real Estate. See more pictures and details about this property.
Cyprus – £280,000
This top quality, superior 4-bedroom detached villa with sea views and close to the beach, is located in a quiet, exclusive cul-de-sac.
For sale with A20 Real Estate. See more pictures and details about this property.
The six reasons why British actors make the best movie bad guys
British actors are simply the best in the world at being bad. Jonathan Self explains why.
The country house with the finest Jacobean façade in Huntingdonshire
Grade I-listed Stibbington Hall is set in 19 acres on the banks of the Nene.
From mizzle to drizzle and dreich to dibble: 17 fascinating British words for wet weather
Mizzle, drizzle, dreich and dibble are just some of the many ways we describe rain. Antony Woodward considers our obsession…