13 fantastic properties for sale, as seen in the pages of Country Life

A look at the properties advertised for sale in Country Life's May 17, 2017 issue.

Superb private estate offering a 6 bedroom luxury residence with private garden, swimming pool and tennis court, 7 further dwellings and a barn, set in beautiful landscaped gardens.

A handsome period country house in a delightful mature garden setting surrounded by open countryside.

Exquisitely refurbished Chiltern Hills farmhouse with breathtaking views over Stonor valley, in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A delightful Grade II Listed country house set in mature grounds with adjoining paddock, in all over 5 acres.

A substantial and impressive period house with commanding views and excellent family accommodation in a private and peaceful location on Denner Hill.

A Grade II listed six bedroom house which is on the market for the first time in 33 years.

The Clopton Green Estate represents a rare and exciting opportunity to recreate an historic estate, incorporating the impressive Clopton Hall into one of Suffolk’s most innovative and commercial farming operations.

Delightful small residential estate with a Grade II listed house, separate ancillary accommodation, traditional parkland and productive farmland.

Beautiful Georgian house with views over the Tweed Valley.

Secluded Edwardian country house in pretty Borders countryside.

The Chantry has been elegantly and carefully re-designed to create one of the most beautiful houses nestled in the foot of The South Downs.

Grade II listed Georgian mill house set in a beautiful garden and arboreta with fishing on the River Brit.

Grand early 20th century Arts and Crafts residence in a prime village location.

