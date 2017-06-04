13 spectacular properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

We take a look back at some of the homes which appeared for sale in the May 31 edition of Country Life.

An exceptional estate with a Listed Grade II* country house in about 68 acres of gardens, park and farmland.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.

An exclusive opportunity to build a state of the art home set within Aynhoe Park Estate. Planning consent has been granted to build 3 contemporary 8,650 sq. ft homes

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Prestige family home offering spacious accommodation, including 6 bedroom suits, entertaining complex, cottage wing and studio. Large landscaped gardens, detached garage block and walking distance of beach.

On the market with Wilsons. See more details about this property.

A stunning fully moated listed Elizabethan manor house with medieval origins

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

One of Jersey’s premier residences, offering views to the French coast and beyond. The main house offers 3 bedroom suites, magnificent receptions, and lift access to all floors. There is also a separate guest/staff apartment plus leisure complex with swimming pool, gym, cinema room & bar. Garaging for at least 6 cars with lift up to house.

On the market with Broadlands Jersey. See more details about this property.

New Barn Hall is a substantial 1930s seven bedroom country house with outstanding amenities, detached cottage, heated pool, tennis court and ancillary buildings. Established grounds of about 6.5 acres.

On the market with Mullucks. See more details about this property.

A beautiful period residence built by the owner of Berthon boatyard in, we believe, around 1878 and situated in this exclusive location in the centre of Lymington.

On the market with Caldwells. See more details about this property.

An elegant 8,511 sq ft Georgian house, Listed Grade II, set in its own park-like gardens, providing privacy, seclusion and tranquillity, yet highly convenient for the motorway network and London mainline rail.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.

A unique opportunity to create an outstanding country house in a spectacular position.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.

Beautifully restored Old Rectory set in extensive landscaped gardens and grounds

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Water’s edge perfection, a fabulous house overlooking the beach at Grève de Lecq.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Superb traditional family home finished to a very high standard

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

A privately situated stunning detached residence within its own grounds, offering complete seclusion and privacy, sitting on the banks of the River Torridge.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.