14 spectacular properties, as seen in Country Life

From a dream in Devon to a wonder in Warwickshire, here's our pick of some of the best houses as seen in Country Life over the past week or so.

A fine rural country house with far reaching views including Dartmoor

A charming old rectory with separate annexe in a desirable North Cotswold village.

Former country house in an enchanting Cotswold setting.

A charming edge of village Cotswold house.

Country house luxury in vibrant GL54.

The most handsome house in Gloucestershire.

Beautiful country estate with some of the finest views in the Cotswolds.

A very special residential, farming and sporting estate in south Norfolk.

An idyllic edge of village Cotswold house.

A development of four, luxury detached homes in an outstanding country location midway between Bath and Bristol.

A most attractive woodland estate with permission for the construction of a substantial Edwardian style country house situated within the Mendip Hills with outstanding views over Chew Valley and Blagdon lakes.

An opportunity to restore one of the great houses of Glamorgan

A very charming converted Medieval granary with separate guest cottage, set within idyllic secluded gardens and grounds. The property will appeal to purchasers looking for an intriguing versatile property in the heart of Shakespeare Country.

