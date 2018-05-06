14 spectacular properties, as seen in Country Life

From a dream in Devon to a wonder in Warwickshire, here's our pick of some of the best houses as seen in Country Life over the past week or so.
Devon – £1,350,000
A fine rural country house with far reaching views including Dartmoor
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £1,950,000
A charming old rectory with separate annexe in a desirable North Cotswold village.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £2,000,000
Former country house in an enchanting Cotswold setting.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £2,950,000
A charming edge of village Cotswold house.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £2,950,000
Country house luxury in vibrant GL54.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £3,000,000
The most handsome house in Gloucestershire.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £4,500,000
Beautiful country estate with some of the finest views in the Cotswolds.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Norfolk – £9,500,000
A very special residential, farming and sporting estate in south Norfolk.
For sale with Brown & Co. See more pictures and details about this property.
Oxfordshire – £1,950,000
An idyllic edge of village Cotswold house.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Somerset – £1,000,000
A development of four, luxury detached homes in an outstanding country location midway between Bath and Bristol.
For sale with Andrews. See more pictures and details about this property.
Somerset – £5,000,000
A most attractive woodland estate with permission for the construction of a substantial Edwardian style country house situated within the Mendip Hills with outstanding views over Chew Valley and Blagdon lakes.
For sale with Carter Jonas. See more pictures and details about this property.
Vale of Glamorgan – £1,000,000
An opportunity to restore one of the great houses of Glamorgan
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Warwickshire – £1,575,000
A very charming converted Medieval granary with separate guest cottage, set within idyllic secluded gardens and grounds. The property will appeal to purchasers looking for an intriguing versatile property in the heart of Shakespeare Country.
For sale with Pritchard. See more pictures and details about this property.
