Take a look back at the houses which have come to the market via Country Life over the past week or so, including a magnificent Hampshire home and wonderful estate in Cheshire.
Cambridgeshire – £4,000,000
Opulent living on the edge of the city in this state of the art family home offering the latest smart-home technology.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Carmarthenshire – £2.2 million
A superb sporting estate in the Cothi Valley, with renowned fishing and shooting.
On the market with Strutt & Parker. See more details about this property.
Cheshire – Price on application
An exceptional estate with a Listed Grade II* country house in about 68 acres of gardens, park and farmland.
On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.
Dorset – £730,000
Contemporary four-bedroom, three-reception room property with views towards Lytchett Bay. This stunning home has been finished to a high specification and a beautiful standard.
On the market with Domvs. See more details about this property.
France – €448,000
In Alpes Haute Provence, a moutain chalet with five bedrooms offering complete calm and privacy, ideal as a comfortable family home.
On the market with Jane Purrier. Email for more details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £650,000
Exquisite home forming part of a magnificent Grade II listed Regency villa.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Gloucestershire – Guide price £2 million
Impeccable, architecturally designed house situated in the heart of an unspoilt Cotswold village
On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.
Hampshire – £3,500,000
Clanville House has been modernised to the highest of standards with great attention to detail and the preservation of the original features expected in a house of this era.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Hampshire – Guide price £6.25 million
Handsome Grade II listed house with Queen Anne origins, beautifully renovated to the highest standard
On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.
Hertfordshire – Offers over £1,250,000
Superb development plot with unparalleled views and planning consent.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Oxfordshire – Guide price £5.25 million
Landmark property in the city of Oxford designed Walter Cave and set in majestic gardens by Harold Peto.
On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.
Scottish Borders – £975,000
Immaculately present and stylish family home.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
South Lanarkshire – Offers over £575,000
Beautiful four/five bedroom detached villa, set in approx 5.5 acres with stunning countryside views. Features such as wind turbine, ground source heat pump and solar panelling generating regular FIT payments around £10,000p.a.
On the market with The Property Store. See more details about this property.
Surrey – £5,950,000
An attractive period house with superb equestrian facilities.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Surrey – Guide Price £1,750,000
An impressive contemporary house in Haslemere of approximately 4228 sq ft, stylishly presented, occupying a superb rural location with panoramic views over adjoining fields to the countryside beyond.
On the market with Clarke Gammon Wellers. See more details about this property.
West Sussex – Guide Price £2,250,000
A superb rural farm with stylish farmhouse, range of disused farm buildings, formal gardens and paddocks, extending to 31 acres, in a beautiful tranquil setting on the Surrey/Sussex border in Plaistow.
On the market with Clarke Gammon Wellers. See more details about this property.
Wiltshire – £1,250,000
An edge of village Cotswold stone farmhouse and farmyard enjoying far-reaching rural views to the south over its own land.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
