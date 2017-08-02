A charming Hebridean cottage that’s a step back into a forgotten age

Motor vehicles aren't permitted on Easdale Island.
Situated on an enchanting inshore island is 18 Easdale Island, a charming and traditional mid-terrace cottage currently on the market with Dawsons at a guide price of £125,000.
Easdale Island, in the Firth of Lorn, is the smallest inhabited Inner Hebridean island. Some 200 metres off Seil Island, Easdale lies 16 miles south of the principal West Highland town of Oban and is about two minutes from the mainland by ferry – or longer if you choose to swim!
Islanders live an idyllic existence on this wee island, which is about half a mile long and a quarter of a mile wide. It’s a conservation area and cars are not permitted, so the islanders use wheelbarrows to transport their shopping.
Two-bedroom No 18 Easdale Island, built of stone and slate construction with a modern rear extension, is delightfully situated overlooking the village green and provides most comfortable and easily managed accommodation. It also boasts a private garden.
