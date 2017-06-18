18 magnificent houses, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Take a look at our selection of some of some of the properties featured in the pages of Country Life's issue from 14 June 2017.

Stunning Mediterranean-style villa with Moorish touches in El Madroñal, a gated community with 24-hour security and surrounded by nature in Benahavís

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Splendid Grade II Listed house with attractive garden and grounds of about 2.84 acres located on the edge of this pretty West Dorset village

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

A spectacular family home which has been completely refurbished to a very high standard and specification.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Superb private estate offering a 6 bedroom luxury residence with private garden, swimming pool and tennis court, 7 further dwellings and a barn, set in beautiful landscaped gardens.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

An exceptional Georgian villa set behind a hedged front garden and offering in excess of 9,200sq ft of elegant living space.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

One of the country’s finest private equestrian centres, with planning permission for a 16,000sq ft country house.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Outstanding residential and amenity estate in a prime location.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Magnificent Grade II listed Georgian town house set in spectacular gardens and grounds of around 1.1 acre.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Newly developed houses in the heart of Marylebone village.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Westgate Farm provides an exceptionally rare opportunity to purchase a coastal smallholding on the outskirts of Burnham Market comprising farm house, bungalow, modern farm buildings and 11.07 hectares of arable land.

On the market with Cruso Wilkin. See more details about this property.

An edge of village Georgian vicarage in the Cotswolds.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

A classic 18th century village rectory of architectural merit set in approximately 1.94 acres of manicured garden and grounds. Comprising 6 bedrooms, 4 reception rooms, 6 bathrooms, swimming pool and tennis court.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

An important Grade I Listed Georgian Country House, in a listed parkland setting, 7 miles to the south of Salisbury.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

A well-equipped and compact country estate.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

A Magnificent grade I Listed Tudor mansion house situation within beautifully landscaped gardens and parkland.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Exceptional new home built to a high specification directly on the beach with uninterrupted sea views.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Wilton Crescent is an elegant Grade II listed house close to Hyde Park and Knightsbridge.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

A handsome manor house, Listed Grade II*, standing in a delightful mature garden setting with views to the Dee Estuary.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.