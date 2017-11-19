19 breathtaking houses, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Our weekly round-up of beautiful properties goes from Cornwall to County Durham and Pembrokeshire to Perthshire.

Grade II listed five bedroom semi-detached property with a double garage, on a plot of approx. 0.25 acres with no upper chain.

Fabulous family home with rural views.

Stunning five bed farmhouse in approx. 5 acres. Extensive accommodation, outbuildings and beautifully presented garden and grounds.

Substantial individually-designed and built, detached property within a popular village. Includes a paddock of half an acre.

Four bed holiday barn conversion with three bathrooms, two receptions, indoor swimming pool and indoor play area. Successful holiday let.

The major part of an unlisted crescent of Georgian farm cottages converted into a four bedroom house with a lovely garden and views.

A spacious Listed Grade II family home with an abundance of character.

Period attributes, contemporary architecture, woodland situation – a unique attraction for anyone with an eye for design.

Picturesque former farmhouse with large garden, located in the beautiful Test Valley.

Situated in a small private farmstead development just 3 miles from Canterbury city centre. Four large bedrooms, courtyard garden.

Attractive barn conversion upgraded to include a ‘Mediterranean style’ courtyard. Features including vaulted ceilings and exposed flints.

Detached four bedroom house in a lovely village position, with stunning sea views. Off-street parking and double garage.

A fine Victorian country house sitting within its own extensive policies, together with salmon fishing on the River Isla.

Consall Hall Estate was built in the 1880s and has been in the same family since the 1920’s – it boasts the most exceptional gardens in Staffordshire.

The house is set within the most phenomenal gardens at the end of a long tree lined drive and currently provides a significant annual income.

Set in one of Eaglescliffe’s finest locations lies this stunning 1920’s six bedroom home with gardens and jetty onto the River Tees.

Grade II listed three bed cottage. Consent for external/internal alterations. Beautifully presented rear garden of around ½ acre.

Grade II listed Georgian five/six bedroom house set in the lovely location of Laxfield.

Set in partly wooded grounds approaching one acre, an impressive family home with character and splendid accommodation.

A charming family home built in the Georgian era situated in a pretty garden, in the conservation area of Englefield Green.

