20 magnificent houses, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Our regular round-up includes a delightful Yorkshire cottage and a house in Surrey that's hard to believe comes in under the £1m mark.

Characterful and spacious detached family home and detached barn with strong potential for conversion. Rural hamlet. 1/3 acre.

A stone-built barn conversion with attached period cottage and panoramic views over the Durham Dale.

You can build a new house in one of the greatest positions in Devon – planning permission is in place to demolish and create something new and extraordinary.

Traditional four bed farmhouse, outbuildings offering conversion potential (STP) and 65 acres. Close to Beaminster.

A delightful two bedroom semi-detached house situated within the popular village of Tickton.

An attractive Listed Grade II village house with paddocks in the Bourne Valley.

Four bed detached property occupying a good-sized plot retaining many original features. Electric gate and timber workshop.

Delightful and spacious three bed farmhouse dating back in parts to 1825, extended by current owners. Set in approx. 2.3 acres.

Extended six bed (four en-suite) farmhouse, fantastic views over the East Yorkshire “Savannah” plus three barn conversions applied for.

Superb residence set in approx. 5.955 acres of landscaped grounds and paddocks, with delightful views of the surrounding countryside.

Stunning converted barn set in 11 acres with ancillary accommodation including red brick and pantile barn and workshops.

Brook Bough is a charming three bed, three reception detached property with a one bed detached annexe, gardens and garage.

Attractive country house with beautiful views. Gardener’s cottage, traditional outbuildings and garden grounds of about 6 acres.

17th Century Grade II timber-framed residence in an elevated position with detached barn set in approx. 12 acres of grounds.

A classical Grade II listed five bed Georgian villa situated in the heart of the stylish surroundings of prestigious Hill Road.

A Grade II listed five bed house in a stunning secluded setting, all in grounds of about 2.26 acres, with quality annexe and studio.

Charming four/five bed, Grade II listed, detached Tudor Cottage, set in over ¼ acre gardens with outbuildings and parking.

A magnificent Palladian mansion within the Wentworth Estate.

Two bed semi-detached cottage with off-road parking, new kitchen and oak flooring. Situated in the South Downs National Park.

Spacious four bed family home with land extending to approx. 1.33ha (3.28ac). Additional cottage by separate negotiation.

