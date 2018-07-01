21 beautiful country houses, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly look at the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or two includes a converted chapel in Wiltshire, a pair of North Yorkshire gems and some delightful Cotswolds homes.

Charming period village house set in 1/3 acre and views to The Malvern Hills. Great village amenities including railway station

For sale with Grant& Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptional five bed chapel conversion with spacious, versatile family living in a private setting close to the town centre.

For sale with Birkmyre via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A modern five bedroom barn conversion retaining a number of original features within the village of Rodington.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Colterscleuch House is a sympathetically refurbished traditional five bedroom house, with B&B potential, in a scenic rural location.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superb barn conversion forming part of a small courtyard development in the Brecon Beacons National Park hamlet of Cathedine.

For sale with Clee Tompkinson Francis via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An architect designed country house situated in the middle of its estate surrounded by formal gardens. Adjacent courtyard which includes office, double garage, stores and 1 bed flat. Two further cottages, one of which is used as a holiday let. Extensive modern farm buildings.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming, spacious four bedroom period village house with a wealth of character and south-facing gardens.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A superbly situated character home set among some exceptional barn conversions on the edge of the village. No onward chain.

For sale with Perry Bishop & Chambers via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade II listed 16th Century, four double bedroom detached house set in 0.43 acres of mature wrap-around gardens.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptional Listed Grade II Georgian family house together with a superb barn conversion, an annexe and guest accommodation, set within grounds of approximately 11 acres in this conservation village.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully refurbished five bedroom farmhouse with separate annexe, stone barn and gardens. Stunning views of Swaledale.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Period listed country house with magnificent Usk Valley views. Annexe, landscaped gardens, set in approx 5.75 acres. Celtic Manor 6 miles.

For sale with Elstons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A detached house in a sought-after position with far-reaching views. Flexible accommodation with integral double garage. Gardens and grounds with paved terrace, detached outbuilding, woodland. In all about 1.72 acres

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Constructed in 1898 in an unrivalled plot with 112 metres of direct beach frontage, this fine villa was designed to take advantage of the panoramic sea views that extend from Seaview across the Eastern Solent and set in delightful gardens and grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A converted stone barn ready for use as a holiday retreat, situated in a commanding position with 2½ acres of woodland.

For sale with John Clegg via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attractive detached converted Grade II listed Cotswold stone barn in a very peaceful location.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A classic Quinlan Terry country house in a private and peaceful setting at the centre of its 47 acres of gardens and parkland. The property is beautifully positioned in the countryside, yet very accessible to London.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Remarkable barn conversion with Victorian origins providing many fine traditional features, occupying grounds of 5 acres.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Five bed equestrian property on the edge of the Ashdown Forest. Separate annexe, 4 receptions, 14 stables, arena and 4.5 acres.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A wonderfully restored four bed former farmstead and barns, in a tranquil setting in the Blackdown Hills. 3.8 acres

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beaumont house offers superb accommodation on a private road with an electric gate and woodland backdrop, totalling 4400 sq ft.

For sale with Barton Wyatt via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.