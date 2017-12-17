22 beautiful houses, from a heavenly Hampshire home to a loch-side lodge in Scotland

We look back at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

Baronial-style villa on shores of Loch Fyne, significantly modernised with spacious accommodation and many period features.

A detached barn conversion with three double bedrooms, within private gardens, situated on the edge of the village.

A Grade II listed Georgian country house in a parkland setting.

An exceptional five bedroom Chelsea house with a private garage.

Majestic, stone four double bed farmhouse restored to a high standard. Looks over Murton Village Green with easy access to A19/A1M.

Three bed coastal holiday home on managed estate. Sea views, indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna – excellent second home/investment.

Recently renovated, four double bed house in the centre of this sought-after village. Landscaped gardens with generous patio area.

Privately located four bed country house, two reception rooms, 9 acres of pasture/woodland and a barn with planning permission.

Luxury, new build, prime waterfront development of 7 apartments

A splendidly situated Grade II listed waterside cottage, directly fronting onto Cooks Quay, in the heart of Salcombe, with a garage and a private running mooring.

The Old Vicarage is an outstanding Victorian home, set in an elevated position on the edge of the spectacular Colne Valley.

A recently constructed four bed detached residence occupying a lovely semi-rural location. Three receptions, 2/3 acre, small paddock.

Five bedrooms (all en-suite), coastal surroundings, sea views, approx. 3 acres with paddocks, business area, gym, extensive garaging.

An exquisitely-presented thatched cottage with views over the Test Valley, set in beautiful gardens.

An outstanding detached residence beautifully presented throughout and set in a substantial plot backing onto woodland.

Rosedale Farm House is in excellent order with grounds of 0.54 acres (STS) with an independent Coach House and a one bed annexe.

A simply stunning barn conversion in a tranquil lakeside setting with stables, arena and paddocks.

Substantial, well-presented family home with light, spacious accommodation enjoying countryside views and off-road parking.

A 17th Century sandstone corn mill and additional sandstone cottage with lakeside views, set in 0.5 acre (0.2 ha) gardens.

A character property located on this private Chipstead lane, with outstanding views across the valley towards Banstead Woods.

A stunning country property comprising a superb barn conversion, together with excellent equestrian facilities situated in a quiet rural position.

Seven bed manor house with ancillary accommodation. All set within stunning mature gardens beneath the Malvern Hills.

