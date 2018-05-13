24 magnificent homes, as seen in Country Life

Our look back at some of the best properties to appear in Country Life over the past week or so includes a stunning former rectory in Somerset and a delightful thatched house in Devon.

A delightful country estate of some 34 acres in a highly secluded setting close to the Surrey/West Sussex border. Easily accessible to Horsham and Dorking.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A delightful five bedroom detached country property full of character, set in grounds of approximately 1.5 acres.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Bulkeley House is an exceptional Grade II listed residence which offers impressive accommodation, set within private gardens and grounds.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning Georgian Grade II listed iconic family home located in the centre of the popular village of Thursley.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A luxurious and contemporary family house, built by Millwood Designer Homes Ltd, on the edge of this exclusive private park, very conveniently located for the mainline station.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A superb and very attractive former rectory, nestled in a most sought-after village, with a delightful garden.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A striking modern property affording a period appearance with views across Welsh mountain ranges, set in 5.6 acres (2.2ha).

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Ty Cerbyd is an impressive barn conversion, designed to create a stylish three bed property with a high level of energy efficiency.

For sale with West Wales Properties via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Stunning family home which has been extensively refurbished in delightful grounds of about 5.2 acres, with annexe and paddocks.

For sale with JHWalter via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Large Victorian house of 4705 sq ft. in a thriving, iconic North York Moors village, fully renovated and with large gardens.

For sale with Blenkin and Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding new house with state of the art facilities.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Period charm on the edge of a sought after village.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

In the heart of beautiful Alresford.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial Grade II Listed family home on the outside of a popular village.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This delightful home is a fine Grade II listed period village house set within a conservation area.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

This stunning residence offers almost 3300 sq ft. of accommodation in a secluded position with beautifully maintained grounds.

For sale with Sweetmove via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Period Grade II listed property with additional detached annexe located less than 2 miles from historic Durham City.

For sale with JW Wood via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully refurbished four/five bed character farmhouse with offices and 4.39 acres. Quiet rural location near Sidmouth.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Incredible five bed detached home with spectacular Ennerdale Valley views, with gated driveway and beautiful gardens.

For sale with Fine & Country (Eden) via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Set in a stunning location, four/five bed barn conversion with a wood burner, lovely gardens, double garage and Dutch barn.

For sale with Clive Pearce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Bespoke four bed home. Ofsted outstanding prep school in village. Three receptions, 1/5th acre plot, pony paddock and lovely views.

For sale with Wilkinson via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning five bed home full of character in grounds of approx. 0.5 acre located in this thriving and sought after-village.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming four bed Grade II listed detached cottage – large garden, stunning views, garage, convenient location on quiet lane.

For sale with Mullie via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.