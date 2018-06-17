29 simply beautiful properties, as seen in Country Life

Take a look at some of the homes that have appeared in the pages of Country Life over the past week or so.

This attractive 7 bedroom house sits in a desirable location near Beaminster with beautiful gardens and grounds including a series of spring fed lakes. About 10 acres. Additional lots include a lodge with large modern barn, a detached cottage and a paddock

An absolutely charming Grade II Listed character property, parts of which are thought to date back to the 16th Century. Offered today in excellent condition set within in all about 3.8 acres of delightful grounds. There are a number of outbuildings and a tennis court.

Situated in a quiet location on a private road, this detached family home is conveniently located adjacent to Chipperfield and Flaunden.

The property comprises The Mill House with attached mill building set in beautiful gardens and arboreta with fishing on the River Brit. It has been sympathetically renovated and upgraded with the mill being imaginatively incorporated into the main house.

Within this picturesque Chew Valley village, equidistant between Bristol and Bath. There are fabulous views over surrounding countryside and extensive integrated garaging for 10 plus vehicles. Conveniently located for Millfield, Clifton College, Wells Cathedral School and the Bath schools

A pretty Grade II Listed village house with outbuildings, attractive gardens and tennis court, in need of updating, backing onto open fields.

A handsome Grade II Listed vicarage with origins from the Victorian and Georgian eras, with separate coach house and outbuildings, standing in land of approximately 0.63 acres.

A handsome Listed family house and walled garden in the heart of one of Oxfordshire’s prettiest villages. Within striking distance of Great Tew and Soho Farmhouse.

An attractive period Cotswold stone house at the end of Chapel Lane on the edge of Bledington enjoying a tranquil setting overlooking open countryside, with self-contained annexe, large garden and paddock, amounting to approximately 1.4 acres in total.

Abbot Hall is a new luxury retirement retreat based in a quaint village in the Lake District. The estate consists of 30 suites, 8 studios and 5 luxury lodges available to both short-term and long-term residents.

Built in the 16th century and subsequently refashioned in the 18th century, with an east range added in the 17th century, Manor Farm is a fine Grade II listed example of a larger, 2 storey Dorset farmhouse.(N.B. An additional 5.49 acres of pasture may be available by separate negotiation).

A beautiful 487 acre (197.1 hectare) arable grass and woodland farm, just 21 miles from the City of London.

Skinners Land Farm is situated in a private setting on the edge of the village centre of Chiddingfold, which has a picturesque village green, Post Office, chemist, 2 general stores, a butcher and 3 public houses.

Danley Hill occupies a prime, private position on the coveted Danley Lane in the village of Linchmere. The house sits well in over 8 acres of private grounds which incorporate a swimming pool, tennis court and guest cottage – all in need of refurbishment.

Woodlands House stands centrally in its grounds. The front garden has a wonderful parkland feel with a sweeping drive leading up to the house. The garden to the rear sweeps away from the house leading to a private paddock and tennis court with pavilion.

A striking Grade II Listed early 16th Century farmhouse located within beautiful grounds surrounded by open farmland with Downs Link access.

A delightful Cotswold stone family house, converted coach house and swimming pool framed by exquisite gardens all in the heart of this pretty village. Light and spacious reception rooms with many period features. Nearby schools St Hugh’s, Cokethorpe, Pinewood and Radley. In all about 1 acres.

An attractive period stone house commanding an elevated position in the sought after Cotswold village of Blockley with planning permission for alterations and extensions.

An exceptional 7 bedroom house with outstanding gardens.

The existing 1950s house has 3 bedrooms with views over the River Hamble.

This charming Victorian home, which exudes character, is situated at the end of a private road in Sunninghill. Nestled in just under half an acre with a south facing garden and secluded amongst mature trees, this really is a one off.

Grade II listed period house with a walled garden and paddocks overlooking open countryside and situated at the end of a no-through road on the edge of a village. Believed to have originally been built in 1498 and then remodelled in the 18th century.

A handsome Cotswold stone family house with beautifully landscaped gardens close to Tetbury.

Condover House is a splendid detached residence set on a private road adjoining the famous Champneys Health Resort with gardens, paddock and orchard in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Last remaining unit, situated in a tucked away position. Gated entrance. Double garage. Extensive parking. Landscaped rear garden. 10 year build zone warranty.

Watcombe Corner has been the subject of complete renovation and extension, creating a striking six-bedroom bespoke family home of quality and style. Situated in the heart of the lovely market town of Watlington, the property is approached off a private road. No onward chain.

A 15th century tower, significantly extended in the 19th century and extensively refurbished and renovated in the 21st century. Set in 30 acres of its own grounds with a lease of shooting and fishing rights over an adjoining 3,000 acres

This charming property set in over 10 acres of land with a 2 bedroom annex, outbuildings and 4 stables located on the edge of Windsor. The property is in need of modernisation with 5 beds, 4 receptions in the main house, a 2 bedroom annex, 3 barns and 4 stables covering in total 9,416 sq ft.

This attractive characterful home is set within approximately 3.5 acres of well-maintained grounds. Included, there is also a one bedroom lodge house and a triple garage. This substantial property also offers the purchaser potential for refurbishment if desired.

A former school built, we believe, in 1836 for the children of the workers of the Lovelace Estate. The property was converted into a 5 bedroom house and is set within about 3 acres of beautiful grounds within the Ockham Conservation Area.

