34 glorious houses for sale, from Berkshire to Worcestershire, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at delightful homes featured in Country Life's September 13 issue – including a thatched cottage in the Cotswolds that is almost unbearably perfect.

Considerable parkland estate with extensive equestrian facilities offering an exciting development opportunity.

A wonderful 4 bedroom property with an annexe and pool.

A significant Edwardian country house in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A contemporary, eco-friendly design set in 53 acres of native oak woodland. An opportunity to acquire a residential development site for a large single dwelling in an exceptional setting.

Attractive late 17th Century Grade II listed house closeby to Dorset’s scenic market towns.

Lovely village home with superb equestrian facilities and various extensive outbuildings.

Charming former farmhouse situated in a tranquil setting with extensive landscaped gardens and versatile accomodation.

Probably one of the finest and most beautiful period houses of its type in Chipping Campden, within walking distance of the famous High Street set in beautiful gardens and grounds with lovely rural views.

Impressive former vicarage providing exceptional family accommodation set in private grounds

amidst beautiful Cotswold countryside.

Superb stone farmhouse offering an open outlook over its own land and countryside beyond.

An historic Cotswold village house for sale.

A rarely available Grade II listed family home.

A rare opportunity to purchase a fine Regency House.

Exceptional far reaching Cotswold views.

Cotswold Manor House with long tree-lined drive.

Sitting in the heart of the Cotswolds.

Idyllic rural retreat with glorious views over uninterrupted rolling hills.

Exceptional former farmhouse set on the edge of the village with an alluring rural aspect.

Delightful period home in the heart of the best kept village in Gloucestershire.

Substantial Cotswold country home in a highly desirable location with nearly 12 acres of of grounds and paddocks.

Beautifully renovated country house situated in a quintessential Cotswold village.

Elegant first floor apartment forming part of an historic country mansion.

Classic village house on the edge of the South Downs.

Ponsbourne Park provides a unique redevelopment opportunity in a prime Hertfordshire location. The site can be purchased either as a whole or as separate lots. The existing buildings on site in addition to Ponsbourne House include a two storey accommodation bloc, a pair of cottages, tennis club and a walled garden.

Attractive and discreet Grade II* Listed country residence in a coveted location with excellent equestrian facilities and superb views over its own land. About 30 miles from Central London.

Beautiful listed six-bedroom late 17th century village house.

Substantial barn conversion with rural views.

A unique opportunity.

An idyllic edge of village Cotswold house.

A rare, perfectly situated, stunning country farmhouse.

Impressive converted barn with wonderful gardens set in 12.5 acres of land.

Beautiful views over the River Avon

Quaint house containing a wealth of period features

Gracious and beautifully presented former rectory set in over 11 acres set on the edge of a delightful village.

