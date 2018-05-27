50 spectacular homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look back at the most extraordinary homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.

A Grade II listed detached authentic farmhouse within gardens and grounds of approximately 3.94 acres, overlooking the Chilterns.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding example of a Roderick James designed house in landscaped gardens of about 1 acre.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A listed country house set in wonderful structured garden and grounds

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine Georgian residence which offers extensive accommodation alongside superb equestrian facilities

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed, 41 ft. open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, 3 receptions, 4 en-suite bedrooms, pond, tennis court, 1.22 acres.

For sale with Wilkinson via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Fine 18th century Georgian rectory set in lovely gardens next to the village church.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Wonderful period house with extensive gardens and grounds

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A very charming estate in a beautiful setting

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed four bed barn conversion with three bathrooms, low-maintenance garden, ample off-road parking, village location.

For sale with Eden Estates via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Positioned in the heart of the Lake District National Park

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Extensively renovated farmhouse overlooking farmland. Three receptions, four double bedrooms, double garage and ¼ of an acre.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Charming listed Grade II former farmhouse in the heart of this popular village in the Piddle Valley.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Ruston House is a five bed Grade II listed residence dating back to 1783, nestled in mature grounds of approx. 2.5 acres.

For sale with Frank Hill & Son via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Attractive period cottage on the Ashdown Forest with detached home office and grounds approaching 0.6 of an acre.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A picturesque Grade II* listed former rectory in a delightful situation.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptional Edwardian house in th desirable village of Bentworth on the south eastern edge of the Hampshire Downs.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A pretty cottage full to the brim with character and architectural interest, available with no onward chain.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Reputedly built in the middle 19th Century, Rose Cottage is a three bed which is meticulously presented, with delightful gardens.

For sale with Pearsons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A boutique hotel and restaurant within a historic fort dating back over 150 years.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exquisite retreat with views over the Beaulieu River and Solent.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Substantial, ring-fenced farming and sporting estate in the heart of Hampshire.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An Elegant Grade II* Listed Country House and Estate in a glorious setting on the world renowned River Test.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade I listed house thought to be the oldest continually-occupied house in the country. Surrounded by open countyside within 26 miles of Canary Wharf

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive Grade II listed period house in a stunning setting on the southern fringes of the village, together with an entrance lodge and two cottages, set in 24.13 acres of parkland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exceptional Georgian style residence of elegant proportions set within secluded gardens of about 2 acres, situated within a sought after private road within the popular Wildernesse Estate.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A detached, new build house in the heart of Chelsea

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Magnificent Grade II listed Georgian double fronted family house in this exceptional setting on the River Thames.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Stunningly re-designed, beautifully presented four bed detached house, fabulous views, a mile from Skipton yet in the National Park.

For sale with Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A wonderful secluded sporting farm within easy commuting distance of Newcastle

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Magnificent renovated Grade I listed historic Country House dating from the early C18 designed by Sir Thomas Parkyns.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautiful and unique village house

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A significant Grade II* listed house with extensive outbuildings

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

High Havens Farmhouse is in need of complete renovation, has an extensive range of outbuildings and farm building, and is positioned at the heart of about 64.73 acres (26.20 hectares).

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade II listed Georgian house c1800, with attached annexe in the popular hamlet of Cruckmeole, 2.5 miles south of Shrewsbury.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impeccably restored 5 bed Victorian country house with state of the art ‘smart’ technology set in 14.59 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An important Grade II* Queen Anne/Georgian Country house set in wonderful parkland

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Six bedroom detached country house with annexe. On the edge of favoured village, with level land of approx. 9.34 acres.

For sale with Greenslade TH via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

This stunning cottage to the north of Ipswich has been renovated to a high standard and enjoys far-reaching countryside views.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Early 18th Century Grade II* Listed Georgian former Rectory.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant and immaculate country house in a delightful, quiet setting

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An idyllic country estate with views to the South Downs

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superb house on the edge of Haslemere with stunning gardens of approximately 43 acres

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exciting opportunity to replace or refurbish

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A superb Grade II listed home with a wealth of character

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A private rural retreat

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully presented family house near Petworth with stables, paddocks and managed woodland adjacent to Colhook Common.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

West Sussex splendour at its best.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A listed farmhouse set in 8.6 acres of gardens/paddocks, with swimming pool and large barn (3700 sq ft.). Planning for studio.

For sale with Birkmyre via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully converted semi-detached barn in a delightful semi-rural setting, a short walk from the station and village facilities.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exceptional Grade II* listed Georgian residence

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.