50 spectacular homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look back at the most extraordinary homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.
Bedfordshire – £1,500,000
A Grade II listed detached authentic farmhouse within gardens and grounds of approximately 3.94 acres, overlooking the Chilterns.
For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Berkshire – £1,375,000
An outstanding example of a Roderick James designed house in landscaped gardens of about 1 acre.
For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Berkshire – £4,250,000
A listed country house set in wonderful structured garden and grounds
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Berkshire – £6,500,000
A fine Georgian residence which offers extensive accommodation alongside superb equestrian facilities
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Buckinghamshire – £1,250,000
Grade II listed, 41 ft. open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, 3 receptions, 4 en-suite bedrooms, pond, tennis court, 1.22 acres.
For sale with Wilkinson via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Buckinghamshire – £2,400,000
Fine 18th century Georgian rectory set in lovely gardens next to the village church.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Buckinghamshire – £2,795,000
Wonderful period house with extensive gardens and grounds
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
County Wicklow, Ireland – € 3,500,000
A very charming estate in a beautiful setting
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Cumbria – £269,950
Grade II listed four bed barn conversion with three bathrooms, low-maintenance garden, ample off-road parking, village location.
For sale with Eden Estates via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Cumbria – £2,795,000
Positioned in the heart of the Lake District National Park
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Devon – £475,000
Extensively renovated farmhouse overlooking farmland. Three receptions, four double bedrooms, double garage and ¼ of an acre.
For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Dorset – £875,000
Charming listed Grade II former farmhouse in the heart of this popular village in the Piddle Valley.
For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
East Riding of Yorkshire – £600,000
Ruston House is a five bed Grade II listed residence dating back to 1783, nestled in mature grounds of approx. 2.5 acres.
For sale with Frank Hill & Son via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
East Sussex – £825,000
Attractive period cottage on the Ashdown Forest with detached home office and grounds approaching 0.6 of an acre.
For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Essex – £2,150,000
A picturesque Grade II* listed former rectory in a delightful situation.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – £2,650,000
An exceptional Edwardian house in th desirable village of Bentworth on the south eastern edge of the Hampshire Downs.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – £650,000
A pretty cottage full to the brim with character and architectural interest, available with no onward chain.
For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – £675,000
Reputedly built in the middle 19th Century, Rose Cottage is a three bed which is meticulously presented, with delightful gardens.
For sale with Pearsons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – £5,000,000
A boutique hotel and restaurant within a historic fort dating back over 150 years.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – £5,000,000
An exquisite retreat with views over the Beaulieu River and Solent.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – Price on application
Substantial, ring-fenced farming and sporting estate in the heart of Hampshire.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – Price on Application
An Elegant Grade II* Listed Country House and Estate in a glorious setting on the world renowned River Test.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Kent – £3,500,000
A Grade I listed house thought to be the oldest continually-occupied house in the country. Surrounded by open countyside within 26 miles of Canary Wharf
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Kent – £5,000,000
An impressive Grade II listed period house in a stunning setting on the southern fringes of the village, together with an entrance lodge and two cottages, set in 24.13 acres of parkland.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Kent – £5,700,000
Exceptional Georgian style residence of elegant proportions set within secluded gardens of about 2 acres, situated within a sought after private road within the popular Wildernesse Estate.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
London – £11,450,000
A detached, new build house in the heart of Chelsea
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
London – Price on Application
Magnificent Grade II listed Georgian double fronted family house in this exceptional setting on the River Thames.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
North Yorkshire – £925,000
Stunningly re-designed, beautifully presented four bed detached house, fabulous views, a mile from Skipton yet in the National Park.
For sale with Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Northumberland – £1,950,000
A wonderful secluded sporting farm within easy commuting distance of Newcastle
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Nottinghamshire – £3,750,000
Magnificent renovated Grade I listed historic Country House dating from the early C18 designed by Sir Thomas Parkyns.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Oxfordshire – £2,950,000
A beautiful and unique village house
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Oxfordshire – £3,100,000
A significant Grade II* listed house with extensive outbuildings
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Oxfordshire – Price on Application
High Havens Farmhouse is in need of complete renovation, has an extensive range of outbuildings and farm building, and is positioned at the heart of about 64.73 acres (26.20 hectares).
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Shropshire – £550,000
A Grade II listed Georgian house c1800, with attached annexe in the popular hamlet of Cruckmeole, 2.5 miles south of Shrewsbury.
For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Shropshire – £1,750,000
An impeccably restored 5 bed Victorian country house with state of the art ‘smart’ technology set in 14.59 acres.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Shropshire – £3,500,000
An important Grade II* Queen Anne/Georgian Country house set in wonderful parkland
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Somerset – £865,000
Six bedroom detached country house with annexe. On the edge of favoured village, with level land of approx. 9.34 acres.
For sale with Greenslade TH via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Suffolk – £385,000
This stunning cottage to the north of Ipswich has been renovated to a high standard and enjoys far-reaching countryside views.
For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Suffolk – £1,550,000
Early 18th Century Grade II* Listed Georgian former Rectory.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Suffolk – £2,500,000
An elegant and immaculate country house in a delightful, quiet setting
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Surrey – £13,000,000
An idyllic country estate with views to the South Downs
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Surrey – £2,950,000
Superb house on the edge of Haslemere with stunning gardens of approximately 43 acres
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Surrey – £3,250,000
Exciting opportunity to replace or refurbish
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Surrey – £4,500,000
A superb Grade II listed home with a wealth of character
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Warwickshire – £2,750,000
A private rural retreat
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
West Sussex – £2,250,000
A beautifully presented family house near Petworth with stables, paddocks and managed woodland adjacent to Colhook Common.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
West Sussex – £4,950,000
West Sussex splendour at its best.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Wiltshire – £1,275,000
A listed farmhouse set in 8.6 acres of gardens/paddocks, with swimming pool and large barn (3700 sq ft.). Planning for studio.
For sale with Birkmyre via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Worcestershire – £730,000
A beautifully converted semi-detached barn in a delightful semi-rural setting, a short walk from the station and village facilities.
For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Worcestershire – £1,350,000
Exceptional Grade II* listed Georgian residence
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Best country houses for sale this week
Missed last week's issue? You can still view its magnificent property pages and articles here.
Spectacular Scottish castles and estates for sale
We take a look at the finest country houses, castles and estates for sale in Scotland
Country Life Top 10: Fireplaces – The best hearths and chimneypieces you can buy
Giles Kime casts his eye over the finest fireplaces in the land.