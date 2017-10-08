8 stunning properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

This week's rundown features a host of beautiful Somerset homes, an elegant rectory in Hertfordshire and a farm close to the Dartmoor National Park.

Delightful residential farm close to the Dartmoor National Park.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Unique development opportunity to create one or two ‘Grand Designs’ homes with panoramic views across open countryside, centrally located for easy access to Totnes, Kingsbridge and Dartmouth.

On the market with Luscombe Maye. See more details about this property.

An elegant country house with Georgian origins in an accessible, rural location, enjoying fine views over the surrounding countryside.

On the market with Jackson-Stops. See more details about this property.

An elegant Edwardian former Rectory.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Exceptional newly built 6 bedroom bespoke country mansion with it’s own swimming pool, gardens, parkland and woodland

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Attractive Victorian property in the village. Updated throughout. Original features. Three large reception rooms. Kitchen breakfast room. Five bedrooms. Three bathrooms. Detached Coach House. 0.75 of an acre. Wonderful gardens.

On the market with Charles Barnard. See more details about this property.

A beautiful 17th century family with just under 8000 square feet. Immaculate throughout. Six bedrooms. Five bathrooms. Six acres including a long sweeping drive, formal gardens and grounds. Stunning indoor pool complex.

On the market with Charles Barnard. See more details about this property.

Versatile accommodation refurbished to a high standard. Vaulted dining room. Bespoke kitchen. Sitting room with panoramic views. Three bedrooms. Two bathrooms. Separate self-contained annex. South facing garden with views. Extensive parking.

On the market with Charles Barnard. See more details about this property.