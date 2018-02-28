An exceptional Guernsey estate up for sale for the first time in over 30 years

Beaucamp de Haut is a haven of rural tranquillity enjoying sea views and total privacy.

In Guernsey, Knight Frank (020–7861 1065) have joined island agents Swoffers (01481 711766) in the sale, at a guide price of £9.75m, of one of the island’s most substantial properties, Beaucamp de Haut – a haven of rural tranquillity, which stands at the heart of more than 35 acres of land in the central parish of Castel, minutes away from Guernsey’s west-coast beaches and a short drive from the island’s capital, St Peter Port.

On the market for the first time in more than 30 years, Beaucamp de Haut was first recorded in 1878, when it appeared on the great map of the island prepared for the Duke of Richmond. At that time, there were only about 1,000 houses on the island. Previously run as a model livestock farm by the Le Pelley family, the estate was occupied during the Second World War by German officers, who kept and trained horses there.

Approached over a long private drive, sheltered by banks of mature trees and – unusually for Guernsey – set well away from any roads, the beautifully maintained main house has elegant but comfortable family accommodation, including five reception rooms, two bedroom suites, three further bedrooms and two bathrooms, with separate guest and staff quarters. The grounds include stabling, garaging, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

